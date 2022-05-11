BELTON — Construction of a subdivision southeast of Salado will not begin after its plat was denied Monday by the Bell County Commissioners Court.
Commissioners, who voted 4-0 to deny the plat, cited several concerns with the project. Commissioner Russell Schneider abstained from the vote due to his construction company having bid to work on the project.
The 77.84-acre Friedrich Estates subdivision, located along FM 2268 and southwest of its intersection with Armstrong Road, would have included 95 single family homes.
County Engineer Bryan Neaves said the project’s developer, Jason Roberts Eden Farms LTD, requested a temporary variance to the need for two subdivision exits.
The plat showed two connections to nearby Armstrong Loop, a small county road that has been identified for expansion.
“They are saying that this is a temporary need because in the sister plat, which is coming in behind it, will connect up and make a loop for this massive subdivision,” Neaves said. “So eventually, you will have two accesses off of Armstrong Loop.”
Phase 3 of the subdivision, which would provided the second connection, is expected to include 80 additional lots for a total of 175 between the two.
Commissioner Bobby Whitson said he had multiple issues with the projects and pointed out that the land to the south of the tract was not owned by the same developer.
Whitson said that there was no guarantee that the land to the south would be developed, or would even connect to the subdivision and provide the second exit if it was.
With the condition of Armstrong Loop not fit for additional traffic, Whitson suggested the developer instead connect the subdivision with FM 2268 to the north.
“So I am not comfortable at all with him running 95 lots, or quite honestly five lots, out to Armstrong (Loop) at this point in time,” Whitson said. “But he has got to have two entryways and I think we have got to hold his feet to the fire to go to FM 2268.”