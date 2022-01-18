BELTON — More rental assistance could soon be on the way for Bell County residents.
On Monday an application for $2 million Reallocated Emergency Rental Assistance 1 funds was approved by the county Commissioners Court in a unanimous vote.
County Auditor Tina Entrop said the money comes from federal rental assistance funds left unused by entities across the nation. She said she anticipates the county receiving approval for the funds.
Bell County is expected to continue partnering with Hill Country Community Action, which helped distribute the previous $10.9 million in rental assistance last year.
“These reallocated funds come from public entities who couldn’t spend theirs,” Entrop said. “And so they de-obligated (the money) to the federal government and so then the feds took that pot of money and said people could apply for it. So this is an application to get some of those additional funds.”
Entrop said the money being reallocated to the county will need to be used before the end of September, or by the end of the calendar year if an extension is sought.
To accomplish this, the county will hold off on distributing an expected second round of rental assistance money later this year and instead focus on these reallocated funds. Entrop said she expects the money to be spent by September.
County officials said they currently give more than $100,000 each week to residents needing rental support.
“We are pretty much through our Emergency Rental Assistance 1 (funds) and are about to start with our Emergency Rental Assistance 2,” Entrop said. “If we get this, we will stop distributing Emergency Rental Assistance 2 (funds), spend this money because it has a shorter deadline, and then go back to Emergency Rental Assistance 2.”
County officials said the second round of rental assistance money, as well as the reallocated fund, will follow the same guidelines as the first round.
Those families eligible to receive the funds need to make less than $43,907, which is about 80 percent below the area’s median income of $54,884. Applicants will also need to show that they had one or more household member who was unemployed, saw reduced income or incurred significant costs due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Last year in March, Ashley Johnson, director of finance and administration at Community Action, told commissioners about what residents could use the funds on.
“Eligible services are past due utilities and rent not to have been incurred prior to March 13, 2020,” Johnson said. “Anything after that point we can help with, also current (rent) and project up to three months of utilities.”