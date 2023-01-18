Dirty Dough, a stuffed cookie national chain, plans to open a West Temple store, about two blocks away from the recently opened Crumbl Cookie shop.
Sweet competition: Dirty Dough cookie shop to open in West Temple
Eric E. Garcia
Telegram CIty Editor
