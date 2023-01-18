Dirty Dough

Dirty Dough plans to open a Temple store at the new Dollar Tree Plaza shopping center under construction at 6504 W. Adams Ave. The store will be similar to a recently opened shop in Utah (shown.)

 Courtesy photo

Dirty Dough, a stuffed cookie national chain, plans to open a West Temple store, about two blocks away from the recently opened Crumbl Cookie shop.

eegarcia@tdtnews.com