Meta, Facebook’s parent company, awarded $50,000 to the Temple Children’s Museum to expand science, technology, engineering and math exhibits and programs at the site for its ever-growing visitor base.
Temple Children’s Museum receives $50,000 grant from Meta
TDT Joel Valley
