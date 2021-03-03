East Bell County Water Supply Corp. issued a boil water notice Wednesday for several communities east of Temple.
Customers in the communities of Barclay, Leedale, Ocker, Oscar, Ratibor, Red Ranger, Seaton and Zabcikville should boil their water after a repair at a pump station.
To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be brought to a rigorous, rolling boil for two minutes before consumption. In lieu of boiling, people may purchase bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source.
The system will issue a rescind notice when the water is safe to drink.
Customers with questions may call Randy Frei, Allen Frei or Cheryl Walden at 254-985-2611.
To reach the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, call 512-239-4691.