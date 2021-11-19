East Bell County Water Supply Corp. on Friday rescinded a boil water notice issued on Wednesday.
The boil notice affected customers who live in the Elm Creek subdivision, and west of FM 3117, along State Highway 53, Little Flock Road, Bob White Road, Tower Road, Dairy Road and Friendship Lane.
“The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption, and has provided (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) with laboratory results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of Nov. 19, 2021,” the supplier said in a statement
Customers with questions may call Randy Frei, Allen Frei or Cheryl Walden at 254-985-2611.
To reach the TCEQ, call 512-239-4691.