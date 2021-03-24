Temple High’s Wildcat pride is now visible from Interstate 35 following the unveiling of a 15-foot statue of the school mascot.
The sculpture, which is situated atop the North 31st Street traffic roundabout, was dedicated Wednesday morning — a ceremony that brought Temple one step closer toward transforming the area into a “gateway entrance” for the city.
Temple High’s cheerleaders, dance team and marching band showcased their own school spirit, as local leaders eagerly awaited the opportunity to reveal the statue. With the assistance from a Temple Fire & Rescue engine ladder, leaders released the tarp that concealed the Wildcat.
Happiness and chatter quickly ensued.
“People traveling up and down I-35 will actually be able to see into the interior of Temple with this beautiful statue,” Temple Mayor Tim Davis said during the dedication. “My hope is that we can invite those people in (with this statue) instead of letting them think of Temple as just a spot between Austin and Dallas.”
He stressed that the now completed roundabout — part of a nearly $8.2 million project — was successful thanks to the tireless collaboration of local entities.
“We all watched this project over the last couple of years, and to finally see it come together is great,” Davis said. “Anytime there’s a project that is going to require collaboration between both (the city of Temple and the Temple Independent School District), we all sit down and figure it out. This is just another great example.”
In addition to the improved roadway aesthetics the statue and roundabout will provide, the Temple mayor emphasized how the traffic circle will allow for safer traffic in and around Temple High’s campus.
“This project was all very intentional. We don’t just build roads for the sake of building roads,” he said. “North 31st Street was just a long flat road and now we’ve … made it safer. It’s going to slow traffic down coming through here to make for a safer entrance into the school.”
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott couldn’t agree more, and echoed Davis’ gratitude for the district’s ever-growing partnership with the city.
“I’d be hard pressed to find a time in this community’s history where the synergy and the strength of the partnerships are any greater than they are right now,” he said. “I would challenge anybody to come up with a time that’s greater than now.”
Ott, who is in his third year as Temple ISD’s superintendent, said the 15-foot statue — which has already garnered the attention of area residents — is a symbol for what’s to come.
“This (statue) is a front door to the future … a future that includes a revitalized downtown; a future that includes master-planned neighborhoods; a future that includes a growing school district with innovative schools; and a future where citizens stand to benefit from all these things,” he said.
Davis added how the city of Temple has no plans of slowing those developments down.
“Whenever you finish a project … you want to take a breath and rest for a little while,” he said. “But we have lots of projects that are still lined up, so this is just the beginning. I think we have a great team here in Temple, and it takes a great team to be able to pull off projects like this.”