It’s been a rough few years for the United States, a country seemingly divided on a number of fronts. But the spirit of America remains strong at the Cantu residence in Temple.
“We are Americans, and we stand behind our country, our military, our law enforcement and first responders,” said Joe Cantu, owner and operator of Merican Flag Company.
Cantu was transferred to Temple at the tail end of 2020 to lead a production team at the new Niagra Bottling Company facility. He no longer has that position thanks to a booming business he created in his garage.
“I make American flags and other patriotic home decor out of wood,” he said this week. “I wasn’t trying to start a business, but it sure happened.”
When the Cantu family moved to Temple in December, they bought a house with a fireplace. An idea to create a unique mantle piece has led to much more.
“I’ve always considered myself a patriot — an American,” he said “I decided to make a large wooden flag to mount over the fireplace.”
So, off to the garage he went. The world was still a few months from reopening after the pandemic, and Joe had extra time on his hands.
“I watched a couple YouTube videos, got out my woodworking tools and got busy,” he said. “I was proud of the way it turned out.”
So proud, in fact, he posted a photo of his creation on his Facebook page. Soon, “likes” and requests came pouring in.
“Just like that, it took off,” he said. “My whole family is involved. My son, Josh, lives here and he helps out a lot. Another son, Jacob, lives in New Braunfels and he drives down to help, too.”
Joe’s wife, Leah, also has chipped in to get the business rolling.
“She helped purchase equipment we needed to make better products and make them faster,” he said. “Orders continue to flood in, and the new equipment helps keep production flowing.”
Joe made the decision to go full time with his flag-making business, so he resigned his position at Niagra in April to concentrate solely on woodworking.
“We’ve expanded our product line to include all sizes of wooden flags and American spirit home decor such as wall-mounted bottle openers and porch leaners,” he said.
Custom orders have included flags engraved with the Pledge of Allegiance, flags with a solid blue line in honor of police and Texas flags.
“We are about to introduce a new product,” Joe said. “It’s a shadow box that holds folded flags in honor of a fallen soldier.”
He wanted the shadow boxes to be tested before releasing them.
“I’ve been in manufacturing for 25 years at Toyota, International Paper and Niagra,” he said. “Big companies take time to test and perfect a product before introducing it to the public. I do the same. I’m not going to make and sell something unless I would be proud to have it in my own house.”
With Facebook and a new website, Merican Flag Company has introduced its products to potential customers everywhere.
“Most of our customers are military, retired military or police officers, as well as patriotic Americans,” he said. “We are shipping all over the country. In May, we logged more than 13,000 shipping miles.”