Temple can now move forward on a variety of new projects set for the upcoming fiscal year after the City Council approved its $215.1 million budget.
The Council voted unanimously Thursday at its meeting to approve the proposed budget, which will fund various projects throughout the city. Also approved at the meeting was a new property tax rate for fiscal year 2023 of 61.30 cents per $100 valuation.
The approved tax rate is lower than last year’s tax rate of 64 cents per $100 valuation and lower than the $62.35 cent rate proposed in a previous meeting.
The no new revenue rate — the rate at which the city’s property tax revenue would remain the same — this year was 52.27 cents per $100 valuation.
Officials said the decision to drop the tax rate even further than previously proposed was made between Thursday and the City Council meeting two weeks ago.
With the new tax rate, the annual property taxes for a $100,000 home in Temple would be $613. This is a $27 annual decrease compared to last year if the home’s value did not change.
City officials said the voter-approved tax rate — the tax rate that would trigger a vote — for the 2023 fiscal year was 62.88 cents per $100 valuation.
Temple Mayor Tim Davis said that he knows the tax rate was higher than some might have wanted, but it was needed.
“Another thing that I have realized in the time that I have served is that it is really difficult once you get behind of these projects to ever catch up,” Davis said. “I have received a number of emails about adopting the no new revenue rate and things like that, but what happens then is you end up falling behind on these projects. If you delay something for a few years, it ends up costing more.”
As an example Davis pointed to the recently approved construction on Kegley Road in Temple.
Davis said that when he joined the Council the work would have cost the city about $12 million. Due to the increased expenses, officials delayed the project and now it is estimated to cost about $17 million.
City Manager Brynn Myers said the budget expenditures accepted by the Council was a 0.3% decrease compared to the $215.7 million in expenditures approved last fiscal year.
Myers said this year’s budget included funding for many needed projects and staff positions throughout the city.
Some of these projects include funds for training facilities needed by Temple Fire & Rescue and the Temple Police Department. Other projects included a pavement repair program, expansion of the city’s animal shelter, various neighborhood improvements, and a homelessness and mental health initiative.
Myers said the proposed projects, as well as the addition of more employee positions, are needed as the city grows.
Since 2017, Myers said the number of new homes started each year in Temple has increased by 64% to more than 1,000 annually.
“We want to make sure that we have the resources in place to manage that growth so we can make sure it goes in a way that is smart and well done,” Myers said.