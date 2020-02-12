BELTON — A new shuttle service that will ferry people from Bell County to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is nearly set to begin operating.
The Belton City Council, in a 6-0 decision Tuesday, approved a permit allowing Killeen Express Shuttle to operate here. The service already operates from a Killeen Walmart. Mayor pro tem Wayne Carpenter participated via video conference from Kennesaw, Georgia, and Councilman Dan Kirkley was absent because he is recovering from a recent knee surgery.
“They are planning on running a shuttle between Belton and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport,” City Clerk Amy Casey said. “They will leave six times a day from Belton and six times from Austin airport.”
Killeen Express Shuttle plans to operate from Whataburger, 307 N. Interstate 35, and use two vans to transport people from the county seat to Austin.
“However, they will not have vehicles parked at Whataburger,” Casey said. “It’ll be a drop-off location only. They chose this location because it is a 24-hour site that is lit and people are out at all times. They felt it was one of the safety issues they wanted to meet.”
The Council recently tweaked Belton’s vehicles-for-hire ordinance to pave the way for the shuttle service. The ordinance was written in 1973 and was last used in 1991.
The city requires taxis and shuttle services — excluding Uber and Lyft, which have a different set of requirements under state law — to seek a permit and register each vehicle and driver. A five-year operating permit costs $300; an annual driver’s permit is $10 per driver; and an annual vehicle permit is $50 per vehicle.
Councilman David K. Leigh was concerned about Killeen Express Shuttle’s plans to use Whataburger at a pick-up, drop-off location.
“No. 1 is being a person who likes Whataburger — I even have the app — sometimes it’s hard to park at Whataburger to get the food from my app,” Leigh said. “I think adding vacant cars, long term parking, could potentially be an issue. I know it’s a drop off and pick up, but if people are getting on the shuttle, they will likely be driving their car. Are they going to be parking?”
Casey emphasized that the shuttle service will only be picking people up and dropping them off.
“They are not going to be parking there,” she said.
Leigh, though, was still concerned about long-term parking potentially becoming an issue.
“I would think that would be something Whataburger, who has guaranteed their permission for this service to take place, (would do),” the city clerk explained. “If it becomes an issue then they need to bring it forward.”
The councilman suggested a better and public location for Killeen Express Shuttle to set up shop: the Belton Park ‘N Ride at Confederate Park, 700 Confederate Park Drive.
“That location there is safe. It has children. It’s got another shuttle service. That’s my main concern,” Leigh said. “I think it’s a great service and I don’t think we have much regulation over it, which is a concern.”
The shuttle service will leave Belton six times a day: 7 a.m., 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m., 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. One-way tickets are $39 for people between 8 and 64; $35 for people older than 65; $18 for 3 to 7 year olds; and free for children younger than 3.
“Their next step is to receive the permit from me and then they will apply for their vehicle permits and their driver permits,” Casey said. “Once those have been taken care they can begin operations.”