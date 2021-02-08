A 26-year prosecutor was named the new U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas, officials announced Monday.
Ashley Chapman Hoff was appointed to the office Jan. 26 by the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, according to a news release. The appointment went into effect Sunday.
The Sherman native succeeds Gregg N. Sofer, who had been appointed by Attorney General William Barr in October 2020.
Hoff — sworn in by U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman at the federal courthouse in Austin — will serve as U.S. Attorney until a successor is appointed by President Joe Biden and sworn into office.
“It is truly the honor of a lifetime to serve as the United States Attorney for the Western District of Texas, and I am grateful to the court for the appointment. I acknowledge and embrace the immense responsibility of this position,” Hoff said in a statement. “I am privileged to work alongside the incredibly talented and dedicated women and men of this office, who give their all every day to protect the public, defend the Constitution, and represent the United States of America.”
As the chief federal law enforcement officer in the Western District of Texas, Hoff is responsible for prosecuting violations of federal law and representing the federal government in civil litigation where the United States is a party.
The Western District of Texas includes 68 counties spanning about 93,000 square miles. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the district has staffed offices in Austin, Alpine, Del Rio, El Paso, Midland, Waco and San Antonio.
Hoff has 26 years experience as a public servant and prosecutor who handled criminal cases in state and federal courts. She has been with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas for more than 17 years. She was named First Assistant U.S. Attorney in 2018, responsible for supervising more than 150 staff attorneys and all aspects of the district’s criminal and civic practice, the release said.
From 2012 to 2018, Hoff served as chief of the Austin Division.
As an Assistant U.S. Attorney, Hoff prosecuted a variety of federal offenses, including violent crimes, drug trafficking, firearms violations, identity theft, health care fraud, and complex white collar crimes, according to the release.
Hoff also served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of Texas, where she was responsible for national security investigations as part of a counterterrorism unit. She began her federal prosecution experience in 2000 in the Houston Division of the Southern District of Texas as a Special Assistant U.S. Attorney, the release said.
In Houston, Hoff was prosecutor handling federal firearm offences for the Texas EXILE violent crime reduction initiative, a model for the ongoing federal Project Safe Neighborhoods program.
She started her legal career as an assistant district attorney for the Harris County District Office in Houston, where she handled misdemeanor, juvenile and felony cases.
Hoff earned her bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Texas Christian University in 1991 and received her law degree from Baylor University in 1994.