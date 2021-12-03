Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple’s trauma center has been recognized with a national award.
The Temple hospital was recognized among the top 10 percent of all Level 1 trauma centers in North America by the American College of Surgeons Trauma Quality Improvement Program, according to a news release.
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple earned a first decile ranking in overall trauma care for mortality and major complications for the fourth straight semi-annual report, which dates back to fall 2019.
“This recognition is a testament to the tireless work by our entire medical staff throughout the hospital,” Stephen Sibbitt, chief medical officer of the hospital, said in the news release. “We are very fortunate to have highly skilled and trained teams who strive to provide the best patient care possible when a trauma occurs.”
Nationwide, TQIP assists trauma centers in elevating the quality of care for trauma patients by providing education and training to hospital staff, according to the release. The program also reviews a trauma center’s data, providing feedback and sharing recommendations that can improve patient outcomes.
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple — one of 19 Level 1 trauma centers in Texas — conducts simulation exercises every month to prepare for emergency scenarios. The ongoing training has been instrumental as the hospital cares for patients injured during trauma-related events, officials said.
“Our simulations help our teams not only prepare for traumas but allow us to optimize our care processes,” Dr. Justin Regner, BSW medical director for trauma services, said in the release. “When we talk about a multidisciplinary approach to care, trauma care is a gigantic team effort not just here, but throughout the Baylor Scott & White system.”
The hospital said the recognition reflects the work done by many teams, including pre-hospital, emergency department, operating room, surgical trauma intensive care unit, nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapy, and blood bank, as well as specialty groups of emergency medicine, trauma surgery, neurosurgery, internal medicine and more.
The Temple facility, the only Level 1 trauma center between Dallas and Austin, received a total of 4,159 trauma patients over the last two years, the hospital said.