BELTON — Interstate 14 in Bell County will be designated as the 1st Cavalry Division Veterans Highway next week, state Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, said Wednesday.
The ceremony is set for 1 p.m. March 18 in Belton near where Interstates 35 and 14 meet. A sign with the interstate’s new designation will be unveiled.
“Last session, I was proud to join Representatives Hugh Shine and J.D. Sheffield as a joint sponsor of this bill, which authorized the naming of this highway,” Buckley said in a statement. “The 1st Cavalry Division has a storied history at Fort Hood and in the defense of freedom around the globe. I am proud to see this honor bestowed upon those who have served and the communities that support them.”
The legislation that designated I-14 with the new name was Senate Bill 2156. State Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway, authored the bill.
Maj. Gen. Jeff Broadwater, the commanding general of the 1st Cavalry Division; the 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment; 1st Cavalry Division Band and the 1st Cavalry Division Honor Guard will be at the ceremony.