Voters will head to the polls Saturday to decide on local bond issues such as one for Temple College, as well as municipal and school board elections that include the race for Temple mayor.
Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
A $124.9 million bond proposal to expand and update Temple College facilities will be decided by local residents.
The proposal, if approved, would call for a major expansion of the school’s Health Sciences Center to address a shortage of health care workers as well as providing updates to several college buildings that are 50 to 60 years old.
“If approved, the new facilities could be completed by 2026 when Temple College will be celebrating its 100th anniversary,” TC President Christy Ponce said. “These campus advancements would represent an important milestone in Temple College’s history of being trusted for generations and building for the future.”
She said the bond proposal would aid Temple College in several ways:
• Improve college facilities with new technology and tools since many lack modern upgrades and have mechanical and electrical systems that will need to be replaced soon.
• Increase capacity of its health care training programs, including doubling the size of its nursing program as the school works to address worker shortages in Central Texas.
• Expand education offerings through a University Center that allows TC students to earn bachelor’s or master’s degrees on campus through its university partners.
• Fund a Workforce Training Center to serve as an economic driver by providing career and technology and workforce training for high-demand, high-wage career opportunities.
• Improve campus safety with better lighting and long-term growth parking.
“Temple College helps create a skilled workforce that attracts new business to the area, with a positive economic impact of millions of dollars to our community,” Ponce said.
The bond issue has been endorsed by the Temple Chamber of Commerce.
Temple mayor
Voters will also decide on who should be Temple’s mayor.
Incumbent Tim Davis faces challenger Richard Arwood in the race — the only contested municipal seat.
Davis, the current mayor, was elected in 2018 for his first three-year term after previously having been the councilman for District 1 in northern Temple. Arwood, the challenger, announced his candidacy in February with a platform of working to lower taxes, fix roads and better fund police.
Davis, 54, moved to Temple in 1994 after his wife, Jennifer, got a job at Temple Independent School District.
With five years as a Council member and three as mayor, along with more time on various city boards, Davis said he believes he is the only person in the race with the necessary experience to serve as mayor.
“The time I have spent shows dedication and tenacity, even when we have gone through difficult trials over the past few years,” Davis said. “This dedication is necessary to build relationships and gain an understanding of the role as mayor. The city needs an experienced mayor who understands the role and duties of what is asked of him, and is willing to take the time and patience to do so.”
Arwood, 51, moved to Temple in 1983 due to his father’s job.
A graduate of Temple High School and Temple College, Arwood later attended and graduated from Tarleton State University in Stephenville before coming back to Temple. Arwood has worked for several local businesses and currently works as a purchaser at papermaker StarCorr Sheets.
While Arwood has not held an elected position before, he has served on the Public Safety Advisory Board for three years before recently being appointed to the Fire Department Board.
Arwood said he wanted to run for mayor to make a change for the city he loves, choosing to run for the top position instead of first becoming a Council member.
“Every year taxes seem to go up and every year tax rates go up,” Arwood said. “I just thought that maybe we needed somebody new in there to see if we can solve this problem and see if there is a better solution than just raising taxes and just letting that solve everything.”
The race between Davis and Arwood prompted 1,627 to cast ballots early. The Temple College bond issue saw 1,640 early voters.
BISD trustee race
Voters in West Temple will decide on who will be their representative on the Belton Independent School District board.
Incumbent trustee Chris Flor, vice president of consulting services at IT services company CGI, faces challenger Brent Coates, an energy consultant for Amos Electric Supply,
Coates, 37, told the Telegram he decided to run because he wanted to give voters a choice.
“It has been on my heart to serve somewhere, and honestly, I happened to look and saw my area was up,” Coates, a 2001 Belton High School graduate, previously said. “I would love to give back to the ISD that I basically grew up in and hopefully make a difference for the ISD my kids are going to grow up in.”
Flor, elected to his seat in 2018 after running unopposed, is ready for his first contested race.
“It’ll be an adventure. I think it’s going to be a great experience all the way around,” he said. “Our kids deserve the representation our community wants to have. I welcome the opportunity to figure out what the community’s will is.”
He said he filed to run for a second term because he wants the best for all BISD students and to continue the work the school board has done from the past three years.
School bond issues
Three school districts in the area — Rogers ISD, Jarrell ISD and Academy ISD — are holding elections for proposed bonds to expand their campuses.
Rogers ISD voters will decide on $6.1 million bond proposal as well as two open seats between incumbent Keith Caldwell and challengers Joe Jarolik, Moody Gasgow, Robert Stephens and Bradley Marek.
The proposed bond is for $6.1 million for four items: $2.3 million for school facility improvements, $1.9 million for a new auxiliary gym, $1.5 million for a new early childhood educational facility and $100,000 for a softball locker.
Jarrell ISD voters will choose whether to support a $113.3 million bond election that includes a new elementary school and expansion of the middle and high school campuses.
The north Williamson County city is booming as there are plans to build 7,000 new homes by 2023, the Jarrell Economic Development Corp. said.
Proposition A, totaling $111.6 million, calls for a new elementary school, middle school and high school expansion, technology infrastructure upgrades, security and safety improvements, new buses, expansion of the district transportation facility, land for future campuses, athletic facilities improvement and renovations to preserve the district’s 1916 historic building for a future use.
Proposition B, totaling $1.7 million, would allow for the expansion and improvements to the district stadium, including 995 new visitor seats, new restrooms, sidewalks and improvements for Americans with Disabilities Act compliance.
Voters in Academy ISD will decide on a $79 million bond issue to relieve campus congestion which has grown over previous years.
District personnel are proposing a new high school campus as a solution in the bond proposal, which would also fund the purchase of school sites and buses.
Student enrollment at the school is expected to reach about 2,300 by the 2024-25 school year.
The district also has two open seats on its board of trustees, with incumbents Jennifer Burnett and Dana White against challenger Keith White.
Municipal elections
Voters in Rogers will vote for their mayor Saturday between incumbent Billy Crow and challenger Ernest Stoud. The city reported seeing 33 votes cast during the early voting period.
Troy voters are able to vote for two at-large City Council seats, between incumbents Paul Ramirez and Jason Sheffler and challenger Vance Camp.
The city of Morgan’s Point Resort is hosting elections for mayor and for a City Council spot.
In the mayoral race, incumbent Dwayne Gossett is being challenged by Andrew Bill and Dennis Green. Council members Donna Hartman, Bruce Leonhardt, Ronny Snow and Robbie Johnson are facing a challenge from Shawn Knuckles and Larry Gossett.