BELTON — Bell County Attorney Jim Nichols said he urged county commissioners to publish a public notice for the county’s proposed game room ordinance, which will need a longer process for approval.
The ordinance, which has been under review by the county for several months, will now be required to undergo an assessment and public hearing before approval.
Nichols told commissioners about his understanding of how state law affects the ordinance during Monday’s Commissioners Court workshop. He said the county would now need to conduct a takings assessment and post a public hearing with 30 days advance notice.
The takings assessment, required under the Private Real Property Rights Preservation Act in the Texas government code, will determine what level the ordinance will affect local businesses.
“If you took out the situation of density and number I think that your takings assessment is going to say no, no property right was significantly affected,” Nichols said. “But you still have to do that initial determination because you are a covered political subdivision and you are making a rule of ordinance and it is possible it could be affecting a private property right.”
Bell County Judge David Blackburn said the comments by Nichols clarified the need of the extended process, a question commissioners had when they last discussed the ordinance.
The gaming ordinance, if approved, would help local officials regulate and enforce both county and state rules regarding the game room business. Game rooms, according to state law, would be those businesses with six or more amusement redemption machines that allow players an opportunity to win a prize completely, or partially, by chance.
Under state law, game rooms are allowed to reward players with non-cash merchandise prizes, toys or novelties with a wholesale value less than $5 or 10 times the amount charged to play.
Nichols said those business owners or store operators violating the new ordinance could face a Class A misdemeanor charge. The charge carries up to 1 year in jail and up to a $4,000 fine.
Those customers of illegal game rooms would be considered to be betting, a Class C misdemeanor charge.
Nichols said he would also feel more comfortable, from a legal perspective, if the county published a public notice about the taking assessment for any future legal case.
“This is more than passing a ticket offense, you are passing a ordinance that violations could put somebody in jail for a year,” Nichols said. “So while I agree that there is not a strict standard that you have to publish that … most prosecutors would agree that it really makes our job a lot easier if there was public notice about that.”
Despite this, Nichols said the proposed ordinance is not necessary for some criminal cases, such as gambling, which is illegal in Texas.
The ordinance would also collect information on game rooms, which would need to register with the county, for any potential criminal case. Though Nichols noted that information could be collected through legal means as well.
Blackburn said the main point of the ordinance is to help make the administration of game rooms easier, not necessarily for law enforcement reasons.
“From my perspective, if there is value in these regulations it’s the addition of administrative processes that don’t exist right now,” Blackburn said. “But, again, it is only for legitimate, lawfully operating establishments.”
Nichols said he recommended that proposed county ordinances, except those that have no effect on private property, go through a takings assessment.
Blackburn said he and the commissioners would be able to take this opportunity to learn about the process more.
“My thought at the moment is that we need to get better educated on what a takings assessment looks like,” Blackburn said. “It potentially represents a much broader application of framework than the game room process. I think that we use this as the opportunity to develop that framework, how we go about knowing when we need to do a takings assessment and when we need to do that what it looks like.”
Before moving forward, Blackburn said he will talk with attorney Jim Allison of Allison, Bass & Magee LLP law firm that the county hired in December.