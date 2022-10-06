Affordable housing in southeast Temple will now see an upgrade after renovations for an existing apartment complex were approved Thursday.
The purchase and renovation of the Village at Meadowbend apartments by the Cesar Chavez Foundation received the support of the Temple City Council in a 4-0 vote. The foundation plans to spend at least $11.85 million to renovate the apartments while maintaining their affordability for residents.
The complex, 2787 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, contains 237 apartments and was built in two phases between 2003 and 2006.
Ellen Moskalik, the foundation’s acquisition manager, said the developer planned to work with the Texas Housing Foundation to rehabilitate the complex.
“Even though the property has been meticulously maintained by us, it is showing signs of age,” Moskalik said. “We wanted to extend the economic life of this property and do some renovations.”
Moskalik said the foundation planned to finalize the purchase of the apartment complex by December and begin renovations by January.
While the resolution of support by the Council highlighted that the developer would spend at least $50,000 per unit, the foundation has proposed a larger investment.
Moskalik said the developer planned to invest an estimated $71,610 per unit. This would bring the total cost of the renovations up from $11.85 million to more than $16.9 million.
Improvements to the apartments would include work on the interior and exterior of the buildings, as well as investment into making the complex more accessible to those with disabilities.
Despite the renovations, the foundation plans to keep the apartments affordable for those making 60% of the area median income. The city’s median income is $53,723, with 60% of that being about $32,233.
The Chavez foundation’s partnership with the Texas Housing Foundation will allow them to apply for tax free bonds and a 4% tax credit on the project.
Aside from the resolution of support, officials said the project doesn’t plan to seek any monetary support from the city.
Temple Mayor Tim Davis said the purchase of the property would also take the apartments off of the city’s tax rolls, changing it to a nonprofit property.
“Based upon the needed rehab at this property we all … think it would be worth it for the foundation to come in and rehab that property,” Davis said. “As both rental units and homes become more expensive, it makes more sense to bring a project like this online.”
Mayor pro tem Judy Morales, who represents the area, also supported the project.
“I am just excited that we are able to provide affordable housing to many of our citizens here,” Morales said.