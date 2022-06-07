The Central Texas Food Bank has named Sari M. Vatske as the organization’s sixth president and chief executive officer in its 40-year history.
Vatske assumed leadership of the non-profit hunger relief agency on June 1, according to a news release.
She comes to the Austin-based agency from Feeding South Florida, where she served as executive vice president.
“It’s an honor to bring my food bank and community-building experience to the Central Texas Food Bank,” Vatske said in the news release. “The food bank has established an incredible foundation to meet the persistent and growing need for food security. I look forward to working with the dedicated team, board, volunteers, donors, nonprofits and community at large to continue enhancing and expanding the services and programs provided by the Central Texas Food Bank in service to our neighbors in need.”
Vatske takes the helm of the food bank at the onset of its crucial summer fundraising campaign, when children are out of school and utility bills rise, increasing the number of Central Texans in need.
“Inflation is also taking a toll, as reflected in an increase of more than 44,000 individuals served by the food bank from January to April of this year,” the release said.
Vatske holds a master of arts in international relations from Florida Atlantic University and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Florida State University. She also has a certificate in high performance leadership from Cornell University and a Certified Fund Raising Executive.
The Central Texas Food Bank serves nearly 60,000 people each week in a 21-county service area that includes Bell County. Last year, the food bank distributed nearly 65 million pounds of food.
“Sari’s selection as the new president and CEO of the food bank caps an extensive nationwide search,” Central Texas Food Bank Board Chair Hari Jayaram said. “We’re very excited about the leadership skills she’ll bring to the Central Texas Food Bank as the organization faces the challenges of a growing population of food-insecure neighbors.”
Vatske replaces Derrick Chubbs, who left at the end of 2021 to lead the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida in Orlando.