The Temple Tuesday Morning store appeared to survive the first wave of store cuts announced Wednesday morning.
The Dallas-based discount retailer said it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and will shutter more than 200 of its nearly 700 stores, including outlets in Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio, Austin and the Houston area.
The company will shutter at least 132 stores that either underperformed or are located in areas where other stores are nearby. A distribution center in Phoenix that supported the stores will close.
Tuesday Morning said it expects the closures to occur during the summer. The company plans to close another 100 stores in addition to the 132. About 450 locations would remain when the company exits Chapter 11 in early fall, the release said.
The Temple store, in the Market Place Shopping Center at 3064 S. 31st St., moved into a larger space at the center two years ago.