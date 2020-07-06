The Salvation Army in Bell County is now under new leadership after the departure of its former commanders last month.
The nonprofit announced Monday that Lt. David Beckham, 53, took over command of the McLane Center of Hope in Temple location on Sunday. Beckham takes over from former commanders Lts. Aaron and Chantel Millin who were transferred to Houston last month.
Beckham said he was looking forward to taking over the ministry, located at 419 W. Ave. G in Temple, and is passionate about the mission of the ministry.
“It has been exciting to meet the people of Temple and discover the many opportunities for ministry here,” Beckham said. “I look forward to meeting the needs of this community and ‘Doing The Most Good’ alongside the staff, volunteers, and supporters of The Salvation Army.”
Beckham comes to the city from The Salvation Army Aldine Westfield Corps in Houston, where he was responsible for the programs and services of the location.
As the lieutenant of the location, Beckham will be responsible for both the organization’s church programs and social services in Temple and Killeen. Beckham said most people don’t realize that the organization is also a church that hosts a Sunday worship service at 11 a.m. each week, which it broadcasts online on its Facebook page.
Backham is originally from Central Texas, having grown up in Waco before being ordained as a Salvation Army officer in 2018 and serving in Lubbock and Houston.