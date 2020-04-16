A portion of southeast Temple is set to grow once again after a 23.47-acre lot received initial approval for voluntary annexation Thursday.
About 166 acres in that area already has been voluntarily annexed by the city.
The Temple City Council voted unanimously in a virtual session to approve the first reading of a new ordinance to annex the tract based upon a request from landowner Robert Weldon Turner. The site borders another recently annexed portion of land to the west owned by the Temple Independent School District that will be used for future schools.
The annexed plot of land is just west of the intersection of State Highway 95 and Barnhardt Road and south of U.S. Highway 190.
City officials said they currently have not receive any word from the property owner about what the plan for the property will be, but they do expect a future housing development on the land.
“We are assuming residential development could come forward within the next year, but not at this time,” Planning Director Brian Chandler said.
Temple City Manager Brynn Myers said the city is currently in talks with Turner to acquire right-of-way through the property for an expansion of Blackland Road.
If approved the annexation of this land will be the third in the area after TISD and a developer looking to build a new neighborhood annexed land west of the property in the past year. The school district hopes to build a elementary school, and later possibly a new middle school on its 47.6 acres.
This annexation approval is the first of two readings for the ordinance. A second reading is planned during the May 7 Council meeting.