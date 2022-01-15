Less than two years after opening its first location, the Waco-based Cha Community will set down roots in downtown Temple.
The store, co-owned by Devin Li and his wife, Jaja Chen, will have a similar model to its Waco location and sell premium boba tea as well as dumplings.
Boba tea is a drink originally developed in Taiwan, located off the coast of China, which since has spread around the United States. The drink consists of tea with tiny tapioca balls — made by combining tapioca flour, sugar and syrup — mixed in to give a sweet and chewy texture.
Li said customers can expect a more premium experience from the new store, which prepares its own ingredients.
“A lot of the typical boba places are served with powder, like artificial milk powder mixed with water,” Li said. “That is why when you go to a typical boba shop there are so many drink options and flavors. We wanted a healthy option where teas are brewed with real tea leaves.”
The store, at 7 N. Main St., is expected to complete construction later this month and open sometime in February.
Li said he and his wife started the business in 2018, selling the tea at farmers markets in Waco before moving up to a mobile food truck in 2019. During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the couple moved forward on opening their first store.
The urge to start the business, Li said, came from not seeing many Asian restaurants and stores in their community.
“A couple of years ago in Waco there were not as many ethnic Asian food options, like Temple has a lot more than Waco,” Li said. “So we struggled to find Asian drink food options. So, instead of complaining, we decided to do something and experiment ourselves.”
Similar to the couple’s work in Waco, Li said he hopes to help build a local community in Temple.
To do this, Li plans to work with local organizations such as the 411 House and other local downtown businesses. He said he also hopes to host a variety of events similar to those put on in Waco.
These events include gatherings in which staff members show attendees how to make their own dumplings.
“Our mission is to bridge cultures and create community,” Li said. “We just have a simple desire to help customers and create communities even inside our own company with our team. So we have a very community driven mission both internally and externally.”