Residents, who were receiving an additional $600 in unemployment compensation per week, will lose those benefits later this month.
“Based on (Texas Workforce Commission’s) contract with the U.S. Department of Labor, the last payable week for the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program is the week ending July 25, 2020,” a news release said. “FPUC is a part of the CARES Act that provides an additional $600 to benefit payments.”
However, CARES Act programs — including Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation — will remain in effect until Dec. 26, 2020. PUA allows self-employed individuals to qualify for unemployment for up to 39 weeks, while PEUC gives “an additional 13 weeks of unemployment.”
“While TWC is responsible for overseeing these payments, only the U.S. Congress can extend or make changes to FPUC,” the release said. “This expiration date was set by federal law, and cannot be appealed, waived or modified by TWC.”
The Workforce Commission said FPUC will not run until July 31 because the law does not allow them to pay partial week benefits. Benefit weeks begin on Sundays and end on Saturdays.
“If you are eligible for benefits and request payment for the weeks of July 25 and August 1, you will receive the additional $600 for the week of July 25 only,” TWC said.
Individuals, who qualified for FPUC assistance all 17 weeks, will have received approximately $10,200 in additional benefits. But with Texas extending the unemployment period through State Extended Benefits and High Unemployment Period, “a person on regular unemployment benefits could potentially receive up to 59 weeks of benefits” — approximately $20,591.
Although the additional $600 in unemployment insurance benefits is coming to a close, the Workforce Commission said it will continue to look for opportunities to help Texans.
Charley Ayres — Workforce Solutions of Central Texas’ director of industry and education partnerships — said they are actively working to connect unemployed individuals with new job opportunities.
“The virtual job fairs that we’ve been holding have been going really well. We had over 330 folks participate in this past one,” Ayres told the Telegram. “There were about 25 or 26 employers participating in it, so there are definitely jobs out there and there are a lot of opportunities. It’s just a matter of getting people connected to it.”
Ayres said he anticipates even more people to participate in their two upcoming virtual job fairs in August.
“I would expect that we’ll see even more people involved once that $600 goes away,” he said.
Workforce Solutions of Central Texas will hold a virtual career fair with Niagara Bottling from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 11, while their Central Texas virtual job fair — which incorporates multiple businesses — will run 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 18.
“Central Texas has a lot of jobs available,” Ayres said. “It’s a good time if someone wants a fresh start … And we’re there to help.”
Ayres invited individuals to utilize Workforce Solutions of Central Texas’ variety of virtual services, which can be found on their website at https://workforcesolutionsctx.com/.