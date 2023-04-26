A prayer and the pledge is all that is required of veterans looking to come out Friday to have lunch and talk to their peers.
The 1% Luncheon, started by Vietnam veteran Richard Archer of Temple, will once again meet this week as they have done once a month for almost the past 12 years. While the group had to stop holding meetings during parts of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said the event is now back up and has grown to include more than 50 veterans each month.
Archer said that the monthly meeting takes place at 11:30 a.m. on the final Friday of each month at the Dead Fish Grill, 2207 Lake Road in Belton.
Archer, who started the group with a few friends, intends the meeting to be a place where local veterans and active duty military members of all services and genders can come out and relax with others who have served.
“There are just two things, we do a prayer and the pledge,” Archer said. “There is no membership, no dues, no program, no agenda, it is just a fellowship. We sit at these round tables and it has been wonderful for these veterans.”
The monthly gathering takes place over a meal, with the restaurant offering a special menu for all those who attend.
As a veteran, Archer said it has always been a good time for him to get to know others in the community and share stories. He said it has been interesting for many attendees, who may have served decades ago, to talk to some people who have only recently gotten out of the military.
The group, Archer said, has also been a way for veterans to unwind in a similar way as if they went to some of the therapy sessions at a Veterans Affairs hospital.
While the groups can have similar effects, Archer said many are more comfortable coming out to Belton once a month since there is no judgment.
“We are the real deal, not therapists trying to figure something out,” Archer said. “It is definitely a relaxed social freedom that is very much not a threat at all. It is a feeling of belonging to someone who has gone through the same walk.”
Another benefit from the group, Archer said, is that members share information about local benefits from the Department of Veteran Affairs or other groups.
“When I get to different tables, I can tell them about benefits that the VA doesn’t even tell them about,” Archer said. “Texas veterans have a lot of different benefits. I was involved with the (Veteran Land Board) cemeteries and nursing homes and a lot of people don’t know about the nursing homes.”
Archer said he started the group after he retired from the Veterans Land Board, where he covered Bell County, and didn’t want to give up talking to all the people he knew.
While the group had been limited to about 30 participants each month before COVID-19, Archer said he has worked with retired Sgt Maj Frank Minosky, who has helped get more recent veterans to join the group. In recent months the luncheon has seen up to 70 attendees at a single meeting.
Those interested in attending the meeting only have to show up at the Lake Belton area restaurant, with Archer only requiring each new person to introduce themselves to the group at the start.