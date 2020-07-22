After a prolonged judging period, the final three winners for the Downtown Temple Architectural Appreciation Photography Contest were chosen.
Temple announced the second round of winners of its annual contest after judging for hard-copy entries were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. This was the second year the annual contest was held with a new section for digital photography.
The contest, which is held by the Temple Main Street program, aims to show off the many historic buildings in downtown Temple.
“The purpose of the Architectural Appreciation Photo Contest is to draw public attention to the importance of preserving historic buildings during National Preservation Month, which is May,” Temple Main Street Manager Dan Kelleher said.
This year Temple saw a total of 59 entries into its contest, with 45 digital and 14 hard-copy photos, compared to the total of 46 photographs submitted for last year’s only physical competition.
Winners of the digital contest announced in May were Lory Vonstaden and Terry Rascoe, receiving the fan favorite pick and city staff pick respectively. Vonstaden took a photo of the AR Workshop at 116 S. First St., while Rascoe’s photo was of the Kyle Building at 111 N. Main St.
Winners of the physically entered photos were Wes Albanse in first place, Jason Deckman in second place and Wayne Stockburger in third place.
While Albanse had submitted three photographs, the one that won was of the old SPJST building, also known as The Professional Building, at 103 E. Central Ave.
Deckman won for a photo of the Jupe Feeds grain silos, and Stockburger’s entry was an interior spiral staircase inside the historic post office at 101 N. Main St.
Albanse said he didn’t place in last year’s contest so he decided to take more care with his presentation this time when framing his photo.
“I like what the community does to preserve the history of Temple and showcase artists the way they do,” Albanse said. “Last year I just got some basic frames at Hobby Lobby and I took some pictures, and I thought I had a really good chance at placing. This year, I took a little bit more time not necessarily taking the photos, but with the framing and matting.”
This was Deckman’s second year being in the top three, with a third-place finish last year and a second-place award this year. He said having the competition of other photographers locally has helped challenge and inspire him.
“I’m humbled to make the cut two years in a row,” said Deckman, a city of Temple planner and Telegram contributor. “There are some very skilled photographers in Central Texas and I’m grateful to call them my friends. We inspire and challenge each other all the time.”
The winning photos are displayed in a photography exhibit at the Temple Railroad & History Museum, 315 W. Ave. B, through Aug. 17.