Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple is working to double its Standardized Patient Program — an educational tool that utilizes “pretend patients” who accurately portray medical conditions.
In Temple, it is instrumental in training activities for medical students, nurses and physicians.
“We do this by creating scenarios,” Rebecca Morales, a standardized patient educator, said. “The standardized patient will memorize a medical scenario’s information, and they’ll perform the certain symptoms and behaviors listed in that scenario.”
Morales — who noted that the program currently relies on 25 to 30 standardized patients — told the Telegram how these interactions have repeatedly proven to be vital for developing medical students and their educations.
“We are growing our future physicians and we get to play a small part in that,” she said.
Joelle Johnson, a standardized patient at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, said she loves being a part of that process.
“I had never done anything like this before, but it’s been a humbling and exciting experience,” said Johnson, who learned about the opportunity from a friend in the medical community. “I really enjoy the work a lot, and the biggest benefit is knowing that I do have that small part in helping these students … because that’s really how they can dive in and learn how to interact with a patient; not just on the medical side but on the emotional side as well.”
She highlighted how she enjoys the opportunity to witness medical students and professionals benefit from the training.
“I love to see that progression, because a lot of times you’ll see a student from their first year all the way up to their fourth year, she said. “You’ll recognize them and then see all the improvements that they’ve made and the skills that they’ve learned.”
Participants of the program are paid.
Kevin Black, a fourth-year medical student at Texas A&M University, said standardized patients have undoubtedly had an impact on his education.
“We work with standardized patients within the first few weeks at medical school,” he said. “They literally help at the very beginning … just by practicing the simple communication skills needed for speaking to a patient.”
Black emphasized how standardized patients, like Johnson, help medical students learn one of the most vital communication skills: the ability to demonstrate empathy.
“It’s vital to a medical student’s education early on because it literally teaches us how to treat a total stranger … something that reading a book isn’t going to do,” he said. “Even though it’s an emotional response that is acted out, it helps us learn how to give a difficult diagnosis or talk about a sensitive subject. As we progress into our later years (of medical school) that becomes something we’re able to do more naturally.”
The fourth-year medical student said his experiences learning alongside standardized patients are unforgettable.
“The standardized patients were our very first patients,” he said. “They are extremely important to us, and I will remember the faces of some of our standardized patients much more than I’ll remember the faces of some of the doctors I’ve learned from. It’s a personal experience and it’s very important to us.”
Individuals who are interested in learning more about how they can become a standardized patient can visit the program’s website online at bit.ly/35yfBPy or by emailing SPProgram@BSWHealth.org.
Johnson said she hopes to see more people participating alongside her in the near future.
“It’s not overwhelming to learn the material … and it’s not overwhelming to act it out,” she said. “I wasn’t looking for a job but it kind of just fell in my lap that way. It’s rewarding and it’s been a great group of people to work with.”