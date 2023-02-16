After months of battling health issues, the Temple City Council emotionally accepted the resignation of Councilman Wendell Williams on Thursday.
While Williams officially submitted his letter of resignation to the city on Feb. 9, the council needed to approve it at Thursday’s meeting for it to go into effect. The council voted unanimously in favor of accepting the resignation, which they expressed was with a heavy heart.
During the meeting, the council also approved holding a special election to fill William’s vacant seat on May 9, the same day as the upcoming municipal elections across the city.
Williams, who represents District 4 in West Temple, was elected in 2019 and has served in his position for almost four years.
“As you are aware, I have been fighting health related issues since September and I now feel it is impossible to be a contributing member of the Council going forward,” Williams said in his resignation letter to the city. “It is with a heavy heart that I tender my resignation effective Feb. 16 upon acceptance by the Temple City Council.”
Williams has been battling illness for several months, alongside his wife who was diagnosed with cancer in April of last year. Council members approved a leave of absence for Williams in October that was retroactively started on Sept. 15.
During the meeting, members of the City Council and the city’s administration spoke emotionally about Williams, who attended in person for the first time in several months.
Mayor Tim Davis, who held back tears while speaking, said Williams had a long history of servant hood with the city and the community was better for it.
“Whoever sits in this seat next will not fill your shoes, we will not expect that of them because they can’t,” Davis said. “You have made us better and I thank you.”
Officials took time during Thursday’s meeting to highlight some of William’s achievements which include being a founding member or helping to found the Temple Economic Development Corp., the Temple Health and Bioscience District and the Temple Revitalization Commission.
During the meeting, department heads took turns expressing their gratitude to Williams for his service as well as bringing him various gifts.
The gifts Williams received included plaques commemorating his achievements, a deck of cards with contact information and a copy of the new historical marker that will be used by the city. Other gifts included a kudos point used by the performance excellence department, the signs that have hung on his car each Christmas parade and a summons to the Temple Municipal Court.
Police Chief Shawn Reynolds also brought a gift to Williams, a book of his achievements, and spoke emotionally about their interactions together.
“When I got here, a little over two and a half years ago, you were one of the first people to reach out to me,” Reynolds said. “You didn’t have to, but I did appreciate the free lunch. Your accolades are beyond compare and you are a Temple original.”
Fire Chief Mitch Randles, of Temple Fire & Rescue, also thanked Williams for his service and gave him the honorary rank of assistant fire chief and a fire helmet.
In addition to words from city officials, the council also gave those in attendance the opportunity to speak.
One of the five people to speak was Zoe Grant, president of the Temple NAACP, who thanked Williams for his help and sang a quick song for him.
After Williams officially tendered his resignation, the packed room of officials and community members gave him a long standing ovation.
The special election to fill William’s seat will take place alongside the two other council elections to take place this year for District 2 and District 3.
Temple’s city ordinance dictates that vacancies in terms longer than two years must be filled by a majority vote of qualified voters. The special election is required to take place within 120 days of the vacancy occurring.
The person who takes Williams’ place will fill out the remainder of his term, which is set to expire in May of 2025.
Officials estimate that the cost of holding the special election alongside the municipal election on May 6 will be $35,000.