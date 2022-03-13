Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts will receive $913.3 million in sales tax allocations in March, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Most of Central Texas continued to exhibit strong economic growth. Bell, Coryell and Milam counties, as well as most of the municipalities in those counties, reported increases in March compared to the same month last year. Several tallied double-digit percentage point increases.
Temple saw an increase in its allocation compared to last year. It is expected to receive about $2.27 million, a 10.79% increase from last year.
Belton also experienced an increase in its allocation. It will get $622,801, a 26.17% rise.
The total March allocations for Texas represent a 19.8% increase from the allocations distributed during the same month last year. These allocations are based on sales made in January by businesses that report tax monthly.
Bell County
The county will receive $2.15 million in sales tax allocations in March, an increase of 8.58% from this time last year, according to the release.
Killeen is expected to receive $2.34 million in sales tax revenue, a 1.09% increase, the release stated.
Harker Heights will receive $735,182, an 8% increase.
This month Nolanville is receiving $133,076, an 18.32% increase.
Salado is set to receive $54,063 this month, a 29.9% increase.
Morgan’s Point Resort will receive $24,887, a 7.56% decrease.
Troy will get $9,444, an 80.65% decrease.
Little River-Academy will get $9,912, a 6.3% increase.
Coryell County
Coryell County will receive $255,171 this month for a 5.47% increase from last year’s allocation during March.
Copperas Cove saw a 1.29% increase in allocations; it is set to receive $485,813.
Gatesville experienced an 4.22% increase in sales tax allocations, receiving $190,917.
Milam County
Milam County will receive $112,804, an increase of 36.65% from March 2021.
Cameron is expected to receive $81,540, a 17.86% increase.
Rockdale will receive $72,245, a 10.01% increase.
Thorndale will get $19,360, a 33.51% increase.
Milano is set to receive $13,915, a 60.98% increase.