Editor’s Note: One in a weeklong series looking at locally produced snack foods.
Fall is just around the corner, and that means pumpkin products will soon fill the air with mouth-watering aromas.
At Megg’s Bakery inside the popular restaurant of the same name, the ovens will be busy creating a pumpkin patch of tasty treats.
“This year we will have tons of pumpkin-flavored products,” said Meghan Collins, co-owner of Megg’s along with her sister, Holly Scott. “We’ll have pumpkin muffins stuffed with cream cheese and topped with pumpkin seeds, pumpkin scones, pumpkin pies, pumpkin cinnamon rolls, pumpkin biscotti, pumpkin chocolate brownies and a pumpkin latte.”
“We have a baseline bakery menu, but as the seasons change and the holidays approach, we start making special treats,” she said. “Thanksgiving is big for apple and pumpkin pies, and we will have gift baskets for Christmas with caramel popcorn, Christmas cookies and chocolate. Christmas is my favorite season because we have sooo much chocolate.”
When the restaurant opened in 2010, the bakery part of the business was called Hamilton Bakery, named after a third sister who is no longer associated with the business. Although there’s still a Hamilton sign on the building, it is now called Megg’s Bakery.
“When we opened, our sister Jenny was the baker,” Meghan said. “She had gone to culinary school and was trained in making breads and pastries. Her last name was Hamilton. She and her husband moved to New York, and we decided using Hamilton might be confusing. It sounds like it’s a different business, and it’s really not.”
Meghan said including a bakery when the business opened was a natural decision.
“I think it was part of our plan of having a full-service place where everything is homemade,” she said. “We make the bread for our sandwiches, biscuits for breakfast plates, buns for burgers … it just made sense.”
The bakery has a staff of six — including cashiers — and they crank out a huge variety of goodness, including 13 varieties of breads, dinner rolls, scones, biscotti, coffee cakes, danishes, cinnamon rolls, buttermilk biscuits, cookies, muffins, and the king of snacks — pretzels.
“Our pretzels are popular,” she said. “We serve them in the restaurant as an appetizer. We dip them in lye and roll in pretzel salt. Everyone loves a good pretzel.”
Dipping the dough in a lye solution gives traditional German pretzels their characteristic salinity, chew and smooth mahogany exterior
Remember the old “time to make the donuts” commercial? The Megg’s staff also gets an early start on creating its freshly baked products.
“We run two shifts,” Meghan said. “We start around 3:30 in the morning. Most of the breads are created the day before and rest for 12 hours before we bake. That ‘rest’ helps create the product’s flavor profile.”
Meghan said her personal favorites — excluding the Christmas chocolates — are good ol’ peanut butter cookies. But, they are sometimes in such demand that she misses out on her daily treat.
“We have customers who come in and buy all the peanut butter cookies we have left — regardless of how many we have,” she said with a chuckle. “I go in to get a cookie for my 3:30 p.m. coffee break, and often they are all gone.”
Nothing makes a better sandwich than toasty sourdough bread, and at Megg’s making their most requested baked item is a daily routine. Astonishingly, Megg’s sourdough starter mix has been “alive” for 11 years.
“We have a very natural yeast starter,” Meghan said. “We started by mixing some flour and water, and over time natural yeast in the air was absorbed. Every day, we add flour and water to the mix. The yeast starter is what gives sourdough bread its wonderful taste and smell.”
The bakery — located at 1749 Everton Drive near 31st Street and SW HK Dodgen Loop — also creates a limited number of gluten friendly breads, muffins, cinnamon rolls and cookies every day.
“Our bakery is small, so there’s some cross contamination with gluten, that’s why we refer to these products as gluten friendly instead of gluten free,” she said. “They could contain a very small amount of gluten.”
Meghan credits her “amazing team” with the success the bakery has enjoyed.
“They do such a great job, and they make our bakery a fun place to work. They also help expand our bakery menu. Every time we hire a baker, they bring in fresh ideas and new flavors.”