The Belton City Council rejected a zoning change that could have led to the development of 95 two-story duplexes on an 18-acre property near Toll Bridge Road in South Belton.
Although the Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval, Tina Moore — a planner with the city of Belton — was among the many who cited concerns with how the proposed residential development by Avenue D Investments would need to tie into the $8 million South Belton water and sewer line.
“While the (future land use map) may permit multifamily development in the commercial highway corridor, the city’s comprehensive sewer capacity study, conducted by Halff and Associates in 2016, limits developments to a lesser density,” she said during a meeting on Tuesday.
That study, which spurred the construction of about 21,000 feet of sewer line and a new lift station, operated under the anticipation that commercial developments would be coming to the corridor.
“We have serious concerns with permitting a higher-density development than anticipated in the existing sewer shed to connect to the system, requiring the use of more capacity than the system has allocated for development in this area,” Moore said. “While there are currently no other users on the new sewer line, this increased density could impact future developments along the Interstate 35 corridor.”
Belton City Manager Sam Listi added how approving the zoning request could have set a risky precedent.
“This is a really critical decision — one that carries with it, not only the decision for this piece of property but for other properties in the area,” he said. “We’ve already entertained other requests for multifamily development in this corridor, so I think the decision the Council makes tonight is critical to helping guide us in terms of discussions with property owners.”
Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter agreed.
“The original discussion about this was commercial and that’s really what we were hoping for and really what we planned for and really, in my opinion, the highest and best use of that property,” he said. “I don’t feel good about what’s been presented. It’s not that y’all are not capable of doing a great project … but I don’t think that’s the right place for it. To me, that’s the bottom line.”