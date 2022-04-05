Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke’s campaign trail will make a pit stop in Bell County on Thursday, as his People of Texas Town Hall series comes to Temple.
The event — which was designed to invite area residents to discuss issues, including employment, education and health care — will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Main Street Hall, 12 Main St. in Temple.
“Beto is running a historical grassroots campaign that is focused on delivering for the people of Texas,” according to O’Rourke’s campaign. “Join your neighbors, community and Beto … as we overcome the divisions and unite around the popular things that we want to accomplish together: creating great jobs that pay a living wage, fully funding our schools while having the backs of our teachers, expanding Medicaid so more Texans can see a doctor and afford their prescriptions, and ensuring that everyone in this state can live to their full potential.”
O’Rourke — a former El Paso congressman, 2018 U.S. Senate nominee and 2020 presidential candidate — also plans to place an emphasis on young voters during his People of Texas Town Hall series.
“This unprecedented early investment in student organizing, engagement, and voter registration follows Beto’s historic increase in young voter turnout during his record-breaking Senate campaign,” according to O’Rourke’s campaign. “In 2018, young voter turnout across Texas was up by 500% during early voting and up by more than 230% overall compared to the previous midterm election.”
Lynda Nash, who represents Place 4 on the Harker Heights City Council and will serve as Bell County’s Democratic Party chair starting this summer, encourages residents to make the trek into east Bell County on Thursday.
“The stop in Temple on the campaign trail is an opportunity for voters to meet and greet candidate O’Rourke and create an informed decision on how they would like to vote in the upcoming election,” she said in a news release.
O’Rourke stopped in Temple in 2018 during a run for U.S. Senate.
O’Rourke faces off against incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, in the Nov. 8 general election.
Community members can RSVP for the People of Texas Town Hall event online at mobilize.us/betofortexas/event/450797/.