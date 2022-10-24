The Temple Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event, sponsored by McLane Intelligence Solutions and Security Bank, will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Pavilion at The Lakes, 4001 Central Pointe Parkway in Temple.
