The East Bell Water Supply Corp. on Friday rescinded a boil water notice issued Monday.
The boil water notice was posted after a water main break on Bob White Road. Customers affected by the boil notice live on Bob White Road, Tower Road and Little Flock Road west of the Bob White intersection.
“The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of July 16, 2021,” the supplier said in a statement.
Customers with questions concerning this matter may contact Randy Frei, Allen Frei or Cheryl Walden at 254-985-2611.
To reach TCEQ, call 512-239-4691.