Buses, bikes and brews will be some of the focuses of a new business coming to downtown Temple next week.
Temple residents Dan and Gloria Elder will be opening Tour Temple in the downtown area, offering locals and visitors the chance to explore the city. The business will offer tours of local breweries and wineries, transportation around the city and a bar of their own.
The business will hold a soft opening Wednesday for St. Patrick’s Day, followed by its grand opening Saturday.
Dan said he and his wife have lived in Temple for years, and wanted to help others get to know local businesses and show the vibrancy of the city.
“We are mostly hitting up those (business) located here in the town or are nearby, and we are really going to try and source local,” Dan said. “We kind of see our role as helping active adults that want to do some things that maybe you have to go to Waco, Austin or Fredericksburg for. We are going to try to offer some of those same services here.”
Dan said one of the main services provided by the business will be its brewery and winery tours that will run during the week.
These tours mainly will be the transportation of people for a budget price, and include tasting of wine and beer in the cost.
The winery tours will take place Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, visiting local businesses such as Dancing Bee Winery in Rogers, Moose & Goose Winery and 3 Texans Winery. Brewery tours will take place Fridays and Saturdays.
The Saturday brewery tours, Dan said, would be a continuous route between six local breweries, with customers able to hop on at any location and bar hop as the bus drives by.
Dan said the tours would help those wanting to visit multiple breweries or wineries in the area get around without having to worry about driving themselves. Tour Temple will have both a bus for normal tours as well as a stretch limousine for groups and visiting businesses.
Rhonda Rose, assistant general manager for the business, said she had lived in the area for years and never knew until she took this job how many breweries and wineries were located locally.
She said the business hopes to help those who are visiting, as well as locals such as herself, discover elements of the city they might not have known about.
“I have lived here my whole life, I am from Belton … and I cannot believe that there is this many breweries and vineyards,” Rose said. “I think that as the population gets bigger, and things take a turn to make us a little bit more of a touring location, I think this is going to be a good option for them to do that in a fun way.”
Aside from transportation, Dan said the store also will have its own bar to provide entertainment downtown.
The store will host Corky’s Bar, where Dan plans to feature various drinks from around the area as well as local talent. He said he hopes to have the bar become a destination for standup comedy performances, bringing in locals and those from Central Texas.
Rose said the goal of the bar is to be a place where adults can come together and relax while enjoying comedy.
To further this goal, Rose said the bar will not have as many televisions so people can communicate and talk with each other. It also will have a stammtisch — a special table German bars have that is reserved for regulars and locals.
“It is the regulars table, and that is something that we have brought to our bar and made it part of this business because that is what they want this place to be,” Rose said.
The bar’s first comedy show already has been set for 8 p.m. Saturday, featuring five performances and with a $10 cover charge to get in.
Dan said he also plans to hold open mic nights on Wednesdays so customers can get up on stage and have fun.
The business also is in the process of looking to add other forms of transportation locally in the future.
One project Dan is working on is to bring a fleet of electric scooters to various sections of the city, including the Temple College campus and Baylor Scott & White.
Dan said he has learned lessons from other cities that have used the scooters, planning to set up specific corrals that they need to be left at. He said he hopes this will mean these scooters, and possibly electric bikes in the future, would not block entrances of businesses or buildings.
Dan said he hoped to have the scooters come to the city sometime later this year, but it still working to get a supplier and find the best places to put them in use.
“The technology we are going to use is, we will have geo-fencing and so we can control by somebody’s pocketbook where they choose to deposit their scooters,” he said. “The way we do that is when someone wants to use one of the undocked scooters in a corral … and then you activate it using a QR code with your phone, and you are charged a fee based on your usage. That fee does not stop compounding until you park it in an authorized space, and we know when you are in an authorized space by GPS coordinates.”
Bikes are another form of transportation Dan said he hoped to add to his business, allowing people to rent them out and peddle through downtown, and visit local stores.