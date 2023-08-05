For Temple businesswoman Dawn Cole, leading a company in a male-dominated field is something special.
That work was recently recognized at a national level when Cole received the 2023 Woman in Business Champion of the Year Award. The award was presented to Cole earlier this year by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Cole also was congratulated by U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, last month for receiving the award alongside another business owner in the area, Rebecca Contreras, who won the person of the year award.
Carter said he awarded both women with a flag that has flown over the country’s Capitol as well as a Certificate of Congressional Achievement for their success.
“Both women embody the entrepreneurial spirit and have excelled in building small businesses from the ground up,” Carter said.
In response to winning the award, Cole said that both she and her company Kerberos International, who she attributes some of her success to, are happy to have received the award.
“Earning an award like this is extremely motivating,” Cole said. “Our entire staff is excited about the recognition which validates all of the hard work we’ve invested in getting the company to its current state.”
Temple-based Kerberos, Cole said, has two divisions that provide various services across the United States and Puerto Rico.
The company’s largest and fastest-growing division provides security services, both armed and unarmed, throughout the country. The second division centers around technology and deals with tactical, portable radio, television and solar generation solutions.
Company officials said it has grown from one person in 2014 to more than 750 people today across offices in Temple and San Antonio.
Cole, the chief executive officer, said a major achievement of her company has been to design the first electronic warfare suite for the Textron Shadow drone, an unmanned aerial vehicle used by the U.S. Army.
In order to win the award, Cole said she was nominated earlier this year by Jason Ehler, the local Small Business Administration advisor.
Ehler, Cole said, was one of the reasons her business has been so successful here in Temple.
“The local SBA Small Business Development Center advisor, Jason Ehler, is very helpful,” Cole said. “Banks are willing to dig in and understand their customers’ businesses so that we all have the funding we need to grow.”
Cole said that, in her eyes, it did make a difference having brought a woman’s influence into her industry.
Currently, Cole said, the security and technology industries are more male dominated and she thinks that having different perspectives helps bring new ideas to the table.
“My experience has been that, as a woman, I lead personnel differently and more subtly than the male colleagues I’ve worked with over the years,” Cole said. “I don’t think either style is better than the other. But I believe all industries benefit from having the different leadership styles.”
Looking forward, Cole said she hopes to inspire other women to enter into industries that are not traditionally associated with women and to show they can accomplish whatever they want to.
Currently, Kerberos is working on large security officer contracts for federal facilities in Washington, D.C., Oregon, Washington, Pennsylvania and the Hoover Dam.
“We are working to deliver tactical, portable FM broadcast stations to NATO countries in Europe so they will be able to communicate with their populations during emergencies,” Cole said. “All in all, I believe the future is incredibly bright and I am excited to grow our business here in Temple.”