The rezoning of two tracts in south Temple are up for a vote this week, aiming to bring more homes and businesses to the area.
The Temple City Council will vote on a first reading of the two rezoning cases Thursday during their regular meeting. The tracts under consideration are at 3401 and 3402 Lowes Drive, and another is located 500 feet south of 4107 W. FM 93 on the northern side of Forrester Road.
The first of the two rezoning, located at the corner of Lowes and Azalea drives, plans to rezone 23.36 acres of multi-family zoned land to planned development to allow for some retail development.
Developers of the land want to rezone it to allow for the creation of five new lots for retail development along with an existing 12.22 acres for an apartment complex.
One of the lots will include five buildings covering 32,500 square feet, with plans to use it for office space. City officials said the current development plans do not meet the current parking requirements for the city, but the developer is working to fix the issue and it will be a part of the site plan the council needs to approve.
The City Council will also decide on the rezoning of 23.83 acres of newly annexed agricultural land to single family zoning bordering Forrester Road.
The tract, officially annexed as of May 20, will be developed in the same manner as the adjacent Valley Ranch subdivision. City officials said the developers do not yet have a finalized site layout for the land due to various delays.
Officials said that the subdivision will have lots ranging between 1,200 and 1,500 square-feet.
“While a formal and finalized development / site plan layout is not available due to ongoing challenges with drainage considerations and variable with the overall layout, it is vital that rezoning of this property occurs time with the annexation,” the city’s staff report said. “The proposed development would require a subdivision plat and proposed planned development conditions can be integrated and confirmed during plat review.”
Officials said the approval of the rezoning will require a higher level of support from the Council due to local ordinances.
Officials had sent out 41 notices to property owners within 200 feet of the property, with 36 in the city and five in county land. Five notices were sent back in agreement with the project and 12 were sent back in disagreement.
Due to the number of landowners sending back notices in disagreement, accounting for 21.4 percent of surrounding land, the Council will need to pass the item with at least four votes in favor.
The City Council meeting is scheduled at 5 p.m. Thursday in the council chambers at City Hall, 2 N. Main St.