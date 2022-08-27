Temple residents craving new foods options soon will see eateries that offer Mediterranean and comfort food entrees.
Two emerging restaurant chains — Shawarma Press and Chicken Salad Chick — are planning to open spots in the Temple area.
Shawarma Press, a quick-service eatery with Mediterranean cuisine, said it plans to open a Temple shop as the chain seeks to open more than 100 restaurants inside Walmart stores and at stand-alone locations over the next five years.
The Irving-based chain announced the Temple shop and others in East and North Texas will debut in late 2022 during the opening of its sixth state location in Frisco earlier this month. Shawarma Press currently has restaurants inside Walmart stores in Arlington, Plano, San Antonio, Irving and Georgetown.
“Co-founded by Dallas entrepreneurs Sawsan Abublan and Dr. Ehap Sabri, the first Shawarma Press opened its doors in Irving in 2017,” the company said in a news release. “Since then, restaurant’s growing popularity resulted in franchise inquiries throughout Texas and nationwide. According to Ehap Sabri, PhD, who is a former KPMG supply chain leader and an adjunct professor at (the University of Texas at Dallas) School of Business, additional restaurants will be opening throughout Texas this year, followed by Wichita Falls, Lufkin and Temple.”
Shawarma Press said its restaurants are “the go-to place for authentic and innovative Mediterranean fare, including shawarma wraps made with all-natural chicken and premium beef, made-from-scratch falafels and hummus, and fresh soups, salads, bowls and pastries.”
The chicken shawarma, Tandori Press and the spicy Tex-Mex Press wraps are popular items, Shawarma Press said.
The company said its menu includes nutritional information to aid customers on restricted diets or those with allergies.
“Customers are realizing that Shawarma Press is an alternative to quick service food that is sometimes loaded with empty calories and high in sugars, fat, preservatives and sodium,” Abudlan, Shawarma Press Franchising CEO and co-founder, said. “We are thrilled to offer our guests delicious, nourishing, heart-healthy dishes they can feel good about.”
A location for the Temple Shawarma Press has not been announced.
Chicken Salad Chick
Chicken Salad Chick, a fast-casual restaurant that serves 15 styles of chicken salad, announced in June that franchise agreements will bring nearly 20 new eateries to Texas, including the Austin and San Antonio markets, over the next five years. Five new locations will open this year.
Chicken Salad Chick said franchisers are developing two Bell County locations in Temple and Killeen, but no details have been announced. The Temple restaurant is expected to open within two years, the company said.
The chain currently has 21 Texas locations including those in the Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth areas.
“Behind the Austin agreement is duo Austin Young and Sara Ingram,” Chicken Salad Chick said in a news release. “Restaurant and franchise veterans, Young and Ingram are the current owners of Chicken Salad Chick–Waco and two of the youngest franchisees on the Chicken Salad Chick roster. The pair also has two restaurants in development in Temple and Killeen. Eager to further expand their multi-unit portfolio, Young and Ingram plan to open the eight units in Austin over the next three years.”
The restaurant serves its chicken salads either on bread, lettuce as a scoop with crackers, or in a leafy green salad. It also sells chicken salad by the pound for take-out, and delicatessen-style sandwiches and side dishes. The menu also includes pimento cheese, egg salad, broccoli salad, fruit salad, macaroni and cheese, pasta salad and grape salad. Daily soup specials include tomato bisque, broccoli and cheese, chicken and artichoke florentine, and chicken tortilla; loaded potato soup is offered daily, the company said.
Chicken Salad Chick celebrated the opening of a Lake Jackson restaurant June 15.
“Within the next 24 months, Chicken Salad Chick plans to open additional locations across Amarillo, Frisco, Houston, Missouri City, San Antonio, Temple, Tyler and Weatherford,” the company said in June.
Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick, said it is exciting to see the brand’s southern expansion in progress.
“We’re more than humbled to support our franchisees as they continue to thrive in markets across Texas, and look forward to seeing how communities across the state respond to the product.”