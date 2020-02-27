Residents from around the Central Texas area will gather in Temple to enjoy live music, food, workshops and a wide variety of vendors Saturday.
The Temple Daily Telegram will be hosting the 16th annual Day for Women event at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center in North Temple. The keynote speaker during the event’s luncheon will be Rose Short, a Killeen singer and songwriter who was a finalist on the 2019 season of the television show “The Voice.”
The event will start at 10 a.m. and continue until 4 p.m. on Saturday Feb. 29 at the convention center, 3303 N. Third Street, with the luncheon extending from noon until 1:30 p.m.
“This is a great way to showcase some of our local vendors and business owners,” Telegram Advertising Director Lauren Ballard said. “A majority of them are very small businesses, and a lot of them are independent distributors. This just showcases what we have locally and how all of these businesses are so important to the area.”
During the luncheon, Short will tell the story of her rise to coming in fourth during “The Voice” and the challenges she faced. Aside from her time on television, Short has also performed on a variety of plays and off-Broadway musicals.
All attendees will be given the opportunity to meet Short when she visits with fans in the merchant area of the event after the completion of the luncheon.
Residents attending the event will be able to shop at the stalls of more than 70 local vendors including Precious Memories florist & gift shop and Made by Moon. Ballard said this year will see about 20 more vendors putting up stalls that last year.
Door prizes, one from each company with a booth at the event, will be given out throughout the day to those attending.