Isen Ismaili

Isen Ismaili, a Precinct 4 Bell County deputy constable, announced that he plans to run for Precinct 3 county commissioner since incumbent Bill Schumann does not plan to seek reelection.

 Courtesy of Eric Seidel

Isen Ismaili, a Precinct 4 Bell County deputy constable who emigrated from Serbia 24 years ago, announced his candidacy for Precinct 3 county commissioner