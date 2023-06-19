Isen Ismaili, a Precinct 4 Bell County deputy constable who emigrated from Serbia 24 years ago, announced his candidacy for Precinct 3 county commissioner
“My goal is to listen to what the community wants and needs and go from there — be their voice,” he said on Saturday afternoon at Joe’s Pizza and Pasta in Temple.
“Bill Schumann is retiring,” Ismaili said. “I know that he worked hard for our county. He set very high goals. I know I’ve got a lot to fill in, but I’m aware of all those goals he’s set up and I’m ready to achieve those and more. I’ve got big shoes to fill, but I’m ready. I want to thank him for the hard work he’s done.”
The next election for Schumann’s Precinct 3 seat will be in November 2024, county spokesman James Stafford said.
Ismaili moved to the U.S. in 1999, right after the Serbia-Kosovo conflict. He has relatives in Serbia and his siblings live in Germany, he said.
“I came as a refugee,” he said. “Basically, Texas became my home. I was 18 when I moved here.”
His older brother, Benny, came with him, he said. They owned and operated several restaurants together. Those included Dibz and Romas Italian Grill in Temple and Ari’s Italian restaurants in Harker Heights. Benny went back to Germany during the COVID-19 pandemic, but may eventually return to the U.S.
While hosting community events in the restaurant business, Ismaili said, he became close to a lot of law enforcement people. He attended a police academy and became a licensed police officer in 2009.
For the last seven years, he’s worked for the Bell County Precinct 4 Constable office and is now a field supervisor.
In 2020, Ismaili married Jaclyn Poole, who was born and raised in Belton. Her family has been in Bell County for 40 to 50 years, he said. He and his wife now have a daughter, Leona, 5½ months. He said this personal milestone has strengthened his commitment to building a better future for his community and family.
He said he advocates for lower taxes, limited government spending and free market principles. He firmly believes “in granting individuals and businesses the freedom to operate with minimal interference from the government.”
And he supports policies that foster entrepreneurship and economic growth while safeguarding individual liberty, he said. He said he is dedicated to fostering a safe, prosperous and strong conservative environment that empowers individuals and strengthens the bonds within the community.
He is uniquely suited to serve his community as a county commissioner, he said, with his “diverse background as an immigrant, with leadership experience running small businesses, and a deep understanding of a growing community’s needs.”