TrueCore Fitness will hold a grand opening for its newly built studio 5:30-8 p.m. today, owner Holly McDaniel said.
Salado resident Ben Guenther will perform live music as customers are welcomed into the new space.
McDaniel said the new location — 7373 Honeysuckle No. 120 — is twice the size of the previous studio.
“I just built a new facility that has way more amenities, while still keeping that personal connection,” McDaniel said. “I don’t want people to think that we’re growing and losing that community feel or individual feel, because the classes will stay the same size. I’ve just added some additional rooms so we can offer different classes at the same time.”
McDaniel — a Texas native who fell in love with Pilates and fitness while living in California — said she is elated about new equipment and amenities TrueCore now will feature. Those services will include aerial yoga, hot yoga, cycling and TRX suspension training. Child care is available in addition to a wine and coffee bar.
“Because of the way the wine is dispensed it’s able to stay fresh for about a month,” McDaniel said. “So wines you would never be able to have by the glass we’ll be able to serve.”
TrueCore is currently running a promotion for new clients looking to join the studio. Prospective members can purchase one class, and receive a second one free for $20.
“We’re really just trying to maintain that community feel … still small classes, still personalized attention and a totally real people environment,” McDaniel said.