If last weekend’s weather across Texas was a hint of the coming storm season, this weekend’s Texas Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday is an important one, said Allan Rojas, spokesman for Academy Sports + Outdoors.
This year’s holiday began at 12:01 a.m. Saturday and ends at midnight on Monday.
“Academy has a long history of providing essential products for crisis preparedness,” Rojas said. “The company … has been there through all types of challenging times — tornadoes, floods, and hurricanes — and customers can continue to rely on Academy through the COVID-19 crisis.”
More than 100 Academy stores in Texas — with Central Texas locations in Temple, Killeen and Waco — are stocked up on tax-free items such as batteries, radios, flashlights, coolers, gasoline tanks, first aid kits and generators, he said. Customers may buy items in-store or online, with in-store or free curbside pickup.
Academy has remained open during the coronavirus crisis and is following Center for Disease Control and local community guidelines to prevent infection, said Clifton Rainey, manager of the Temple store.
“We’re watching the employee-to-customer ratio,” he said. “We’ve stayed busy.”
Signage gives precautionary reminders inside the single entrance and throughout the store. There are two displays of tax-free items, one near the front of the store and another in the camping and outdoors section.
There has been a noticeable response to the tax-free weekend, Rainey said.
“Everybody is making sure they’re prepared,” he said. “We do appreciate the community. We are excited about the opportunity to still be able to provide these essentials for our customers who shop with us daily.”
Store hours for the remainder of this sales tax-free weekend are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday. There is usually a morning rush after the store opens and then it will be steady from afternoon to closing time, he said.
The free curbside pickup is a regular feature, he said. So is buying online.
On Saturday morning, people were shopping for everything from fishing needs to backyard fun, he said. They were buying family items such as basketball goals, bicycles, trampolines and play sets.
“They can shop for water sports, now that they can get on the lakes,” he said. “We have kayaks — all your fishing needs.”
Glenn Hegar, Texas comptroller, said on the comptroller website that the sales tax-free weekend is for emergencies that can cause physical damage, like hurricanes, flash floods and wildfires. There is no limit on the number of qualifying items. The most expensive thing on the comptroller.texas.gov list is portable generators under $3,000. A long list of items under $75 includes axes, nonelectric can openers, fire extinguishers, mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers.
Medical masks and face masks do not qualify. Neither does toilet paper.