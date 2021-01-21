Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds is now a licensed Texas peace officer.
Reynolds, who started leading the police department in June, was sworn in as a peace officer during the City Council’s Thursday meeting. Reynolds recently completed his Texas peace officer certification, according to the city.
“It’s an honor to be afforded the opportunity,” Reynolds said, his voice cracking with emotion and taking a moment to compose himself, “to continue to wear the uniform to serve the residents of Temple. I look forward to many years here helping to restore and build relationships where they need repaired; to continue better work, if we need to; and to build relationships across this entire community.”
City Manager Brynn Myers told the audience they might be asking why it has taken so long to swear in Reynolds, 50.
“That’s because chief, coming from outside of the state of Texas, had to go through the (Texas Commission on Law Enforcement) process with the state — that’s a really long process,” she said, adding the peace officer certification took Reynolds six months to complete. “Once he cleared that last hurdle, he can wear the uniform.”
State law requires police chiefs to be a licensed peace officer within the first year of their appointment, according to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. Beyond that, the state requires police chiefs to get at least 40 hours of continuing education every two years.
Reynolds, a U.S. Navy veteran, came to Temple from Olathe, Kansas. He was the Olathe Police Department’s deputy chief of police-operations from 2016 to 2020 and was the department’s deputy chief of police-administration from 2014 to 2016.
Reynolds came out on top of a field of 56 applicants to succeed Floyd Mitchell, who left Temple in October 2019 to be the Lubbock Police chief, as the city’s top cop.
“There’s a ton of good going on in this community. I’m excited to be here,” Reynolds said. “I certainly appreciate the trust and the favor of the mayor and the City Council and the city manager’s office. I’m grateful. I look forward to working for you and with you.”
Mayor Tim Davis said Reynolds is exactly the type of leader needed at the Temple Police Department. Davis described the police chief as a leader with a servant’s heart who puts residents first.
“We look forward to the future of the Temple Police Department,” the mayor said.