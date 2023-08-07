BELTON — City of Belton staffers handed two homeowners a new set of keys on Monday morning after their houses were rebuilt through the HOME Investment Partnership Program — a Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs-administered initiative.
Each had a grin on their face.
With a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 1205 Beal St. and a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 610 E. Ninth St. complete, 36 Belton properties have now been reconstructed since 2001.
“The city has been a participant in this program for over 20 years,” Belton City Manager Sam Listi said during a ceremony on Monday. “It is designed for resident homeowners in the community where the cost of replacing the home is more than a new home. So we’re excited to be able to turn over the keys today.”
Although construction costs are ever-rising, the Belton City Council has remained committed to providing 15% in matching funds — approximately $22,500 — and a permit fees waiver for each home reconstructed.
“We’re really excited to be part of this program,” Belton Mayor David K. Leigh said. “It’s a sustainable grant program that allows for homeowners to get into affordable housing. I say sustainable because we use public funds, and then supplement the HOME program for the owner. So they will actually own the home, it’ll go back on the tax roll.”
He noted the area of town that is being impacted.
“The hidden gem of almost every city is the infill. We’re right across from a community park and really close to downtown,” Leigh said. “This allows us to have affordable housing where usually housing starts to creep up. So it’s a really great program.”
Jo-Ell Guzman, the grants and special projects coordinator with the city of Belton, shared that excitement.
“I’m ecstatic for these residents because they’ve worked hard in getting the information and doing everything that was needed so that they could end up having a home,” she said. “This improves our community and it brings the community together. It’s neighbors helping neighbors.”
Andy St. Clair, who rebuilt the homes as an employee of Conroe-based RM Quality Construction, was happy to be a part of that process.
“It’s a wonderful program,” he told the Telegram. “I’ve been with this company for 14 years and I’ve built around 300 houses in that time. I live in Austin but I pull an RV around everywhere I go to rebuild these houses. I always tear the house down and then rebuild it. Here in Belton, I’ve built probably 15 houses.”
Guzman encourages other families, who believe they may qualify, to contact the city of Belton.
“They can always call the city of Belton,” she said. “We have applications there that they can always take to start that process. If for whatever reason, they don’t qualify, I do keep a list of other programs that could be available for assistance.”