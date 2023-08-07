Belton HOME program

Maria Lourdes Garcia, a Belton resident, signs documents with a city staff member after she was handed the keys to her newly-rebuilt home.

 Joel Valley/Telegram

BELTON — City of Belton staffers handed two homeowners a new set of keys on Monday morning after their houses were rebuilt through the HOME Investment Partnership Program — a Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs-administered initiative.

