DROUGHT
As lake levels decrease, more cities impose water restrictions
Grid conditions expected to be normal as weather watch continues
BY ERIC E. GARCIA
TELEGRAM CITY EDITOR
Extreme drought continues in Central Texas, leading to more water restrictions for some Bell County cities.
Morgan’s Point Resort initiated Stage 2 mandatory water restrictions that call for immediate reductions in usage, including limiting irrigation of lawns, golf courses and publicly landscaped areas. Temple, Belton and other local cities started their restrictions last week.
Watering of lawns in Morgan’s Point Resort will be limited to two days each week. Residents with an even numbered address can water lawns on Sundays and Thursday. Residents with an odd-numbered address can water on Saturdays and Wednesdays. Hose-end sprinklers and automatic irrigation systems can only be used between midnight and 10 a.m. or between 8 p.m. and midnight on designated watering days.
“Pursuant to the city’s wholesale water contract with the city of Temple, notification was received requesting initiation of Stage 2 of the drought contingency plan,” Morgan’s Point Resort said in a news release Monday.
The following restrictions will be in place until further notice, limiting:
• Irrigation of landscaped areas.
• Irrigation of public landscaped areas by the city.
• Fill days for swimming pools and Jacuzzi-type pools.
• Use of ornamental fountains and ponds.
• Use of hydrants for non-firefighting or public health activities.
• Golf course irrigation.
• Water service in restaurants (customers must ask for water).
• Non-essential water uses.
Esther Weaver, spokeswoman for Morgan’s Point Resort, said “the city appreciates the cooperation of all residents, businesses, and community members in adhering to these water conservation measures.”
For information visit morganspointresorttx.com/884/Drought-Contingency-Plan or contact the Public Utilities Department at 254-534-2405.
Lake levels
Bell County reservoirs continue to drop as sweltering heat and extreme drought conditions linger in Central Texas.
On Monday, Lake Belton was 61.2% full — 15.71 feet below its normal elevation of 594 feet above sea level, according to data from the Texas Water Development Board. The water level decreased from 62.1% full last week and 65.1% a month ago.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake showed similar decreases. The lake — 62% full on Monday — was 16.32 feet below its normal elevation of 622 feet above sea level. That reservoir decreased from 62.8% last week and 65.7% a month ago, data shows.
ERCOT watch
Due to ongoing forecasted higher temperatures, higher electrical demand and the potential for lower reserves, the ERCOT Weather Watch originally set to expire Monday was extended through Friday.
Grid conditions are expected to be normal during the Weather Watch, a news release said.
“ERCOT continues to monitor conditions closely and will deploy all available tools to manage the grid, continuing a reliability-first approach to operations,” the release said.
ERCOT encourages everyone to sign up for grid condition notifications through the Texas Advisory and Notification System. Texans can also monitor real-time and extended grid conditions at ercot.com. You can also subscribe to ERCOT Emergency Alerts, which are not sent through TXANS notifications, and download the ERCOT Mobile App for additional notifications.
Extreme drought, heat
Extreme drought conditions, the second-highest level, are still seen in most of Bell, Coryell and Williamson counties, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor map updated on Thursday. Severe drought is affecting Eastern Bell, and much of McLennan, Falls and Milam counties.
A Red Flag alert, indicating increased fire danger, will be in effect from noon to 10 p.m. Tuesday. Burn bans are in effect in Bell and surrounding counties.
Temperatures with highs from 103 to 105 are forecast for the rest of the week with no rain expected, the National Weather Service said.