Local small businesses’ ingenuity is on full display as the nation grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.
In Belton, the ever-popular Miller’s Smokehouse is setting up a drive-through lane in front of its storefront on Penelope Street.
In Salado — a village whose economy depends on local shops — small business owners are rallying together to provide delivery services.
In Temple, Bird Creek Burger Co. customers can get their orders from a pick-up window and Pignetti’s is encouraging residents to buy wine as some people hunker down at home.
All of this is for good reason: Their livelihoods may be at stake.
The Temple and Belton Area Chambers of Commerce agreed that there has not been a more important time for residents to shop locally.
“I’ve always been a proponent of shop, buy in your community first. With what is happening now and the potential that the first group that’s going to be negatively impacted — possibly even to a point of not being able to survive — is small business,” Temple Chamber President Rod Henry said. “You’re talking about your neighbors. You’re talking about friends. You may be talking about family members. Instead of getting online and ordering, take a look at what you can get locally.”
Small businesses, Belton Area Chamber President Randy Pittenger said, have to be creative in these uncertain times.
“You’ve got to be creative. You’ve got to be resourceful at this time,” Pittenger said. “We’re going to try to support that, help that and get that word out that these services are still available — that a business that you may be used to going to will come to you, bring to you or whatever else.”
Miller’s Smokehouse, 300 E. Central Ave. in Belton, is a prime example of creative problem solving. Owner Dusty Miller took to Facebook early Tuesday morning, coffee cup in hand, to tell patrons how the barbecue joint is changing its operations for the foreseeable future.
“We’re taking everything day by day,” Miller said, telling people the restaurant will open at 8 a.m. rather than 6:30 a.m. “But right now that allows us to best prepare for what’s ahead. We are also working on a curbside pick up and drive-through lane in front of the restaurant.”
Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado, is delivering beer and wine to people who live within Salado city limits. People may place orders online at https://bit.ly/33rB4I6 and buyers must be older than 21 and have a valid ID for Barrow to accept the order.
“You can also park by the brewery and call 254-947-3544 to place an order for pick up,” Barrow co-owner KD Hill said on Facebook. “We will bring the beer to go out to your car. Please continue to support your local breweries and small businesses however you can.”
Pittenger and Henry pointed out residents have another option available if they want to support their local businesses — buying gift cards online.
“One thing that more and more — and I’m seeing this nationwide and we posted it on Facebook last night — is telling people to go out and buy gift cards from businesses and have that money turning over,” the Temple Chamber president said. “It doesn’t necessarily mean you have to give them out right now. Just keep the economy going.”
Pittenger echoed Henry, adding that gift cards are a good way to help service-oriented businesses, such as hair salons.
“You don’t have to go get the service necessarily this week, but you’re still investing in the community and keeping the economy flowing,” the Belton Area Chamber president said. “Take out obviously is important; do that for meals and restaurants and things and products. For services, you can do those types of things.”
Henry described the COVID-19 crisis as historic.
“We want to get that message out there that business is open,” he said. “Don’t forget who sponsors the little leagues, the school events. This is so unprecedented. A lot of us were around for the impact of 9/11. This is far more extensive as far as at least the impact.”
Pittenger agreed with Henry’s assessment: These are hard times, he said.
“Let’s support each other in hard times. I think we will,” he said. “It’s not going to be easy — it’s going to be hard. There are a lot of struggles between now and whenever the end of this is, but we can help each other and we can get through this together.”
Miller also highlighted that community support will keep locally-owned small businesses alive.
“Everyone’s running the grocery stores, demolishing their shelves. During this time the more we can shop local, the more we can demolish the shelves of our neighbors’ (businesses) is the longer people can stay employed and the quicker that we will be able to get back to normal life after this,” the businessman said. “More than ever, I think we’re going to realize the power of our community and how when you trade locally, you truly help your neighbor.”