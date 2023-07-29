A new business focused on keeping people moving is now open on Temple’s west side.
StretchLab — the business launched with a soft opening late last month — is at 7075 W. Adams Ave., Suite 110, in the Trinity Plaza strip center.
“We will introduce people of all ages and fitness levels to the various health and wellness benefits of working with our highly trained flexologists in an open and approachable environment,” said owner Bill McCarver, an Army veteran who served seven of his 24 years of military service at Fort Hood, now Fort Cavazos.
McCarver said he discovered StretchLab in Dallas while in a desperate attempt to cure constant pain he was experiencing associated with chronic shoulder and hamstring injuries.
“I couldn’t sit for more than an hour and I had limited mobility in my right arm,” he said. “I wanted to chase the grandkids, and I was losing that ability. I gave StretchLab a try, and after four months of regular visits, my improvement was absolutely amazing — today I can say I am pain free. Six months later, I started looking into opening a franchise in Temple.”
“There are a lot of people like me in the Temple/Belton area, and my goal in opening this business is to help others in my community reap the benefits of assisted stretching,” he said. “Range of motion and flexibility diminish as people age.”
Christina Botha, StretchLab’s sales manager and daughter of McCarver, said StretchLab could benefit anyone who values wellness and quality of life.
“We want you to be comfortable in your body,” she said. “Our customers include athletes and people who want to live their best life.”
The 1,200-square-foot studio includes 10 beds, and once a base of members is built, the business will offer group classes.
Once fully staffed, StretchLab Temple will employ about 15 people, and most employees will be flexologists who assist in performing stretches.
“Our flexologists are young experts who are passionate about what they do,” McCarver said. “The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor offers great programs, and all of our employees are either students or graduates of those programs.”
Flexologists also complete a StretchLab certification and training process before they actually begin assisting customers.
“Our goal is to reach out to high school and college athletic teams and offer our services,” he said. We’ve had players from UMHB in, and we have talked to Belton and Rosebud-Lott ISD’s. We are in the business to prevent injuries, not treat injuries.”
StretchLab offers a variety of one-on-one personalized stretching services including a 25-minute stretch that concentrates on the client’s needs, as well as a 50-minute head-to-toe deep stretch that addresses all major muscle groups, Botha said.
Monthly memberships are available for four or eight visits per month, as well as drop-in stretches.
“We are offering introductory rates on our one-time stretches to give people the opportunity to see what we do,” she said. “A one-time, 25-minute stretch is $29.”
“Memberships depend on the services the customer wants,” she said. “Once-a-week 25-minute stretches — that’s four sessions — are $169 a month. We sell monthly memberships in 25- and 50-minute sessions and you can come once or twice a week.”
The Temple-Belton studio is equipped with a MAPS machine, which identifies movement inefficiencies across four critical categories: Mobility, Activation, Posture and Symmetry. The MAPS score is created utilizing 3D technology to perform a total body movement assessment scan in under 30 seconds as users perform three body-weight squats.
“This creates a customized movement plan and offers a measurable way to see progress in flexibility,” McCarver said.
StretchLab is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. For additional information, visit www.StretchLab.com or call 254-863-2502.