Ranchers in Bell County and across the country will soon receive federal aid to help with increased costs.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced last week that it would start distributing money as part of its emergency livestock relief program.
The money will go to those who have approved applications with the 2021 Livestock Forage Disaster Program, which helps with losses due to severe drought or wildfires. The new livestock relief program will help supplement higher feed costs seen in 2021.
Officials said Bell County was one of the regions across the country to qualify for the aid due to conditions seen last year.
“Producers of grazing livestock experienced catastrophic losses of available forage as well as higher costs for supplemental feed in 2021,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said. “Unfortunately, the conditions driving these losses have not improved for many and have even worsened for some, as drought spreads across the U.S.”
Officials said the Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act passed in September included $10 billion in assistance to agricultural producers. Of that money, $750 million is to be used for those livestock producers affected by drought or wildfires in 2021.
To receive payment under the program, ranchers must have suffered grazing losses in a county experiencing severe drought for eight consecutive weeks according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Michael Williams, a program coordinator for the USDA, said the money being sent to local ranchers will not need to be used for specific needs and is mainly support for past expenses.
“There are no specific things that they have to use this money for, it is just like the livestock forage disaster program payment,” Williams said. “It is a payment that is given to these producers to help them with their, for drought and increase feed costs.”
Williams said he does expect a phase two of the program in the future but details have not yet been decided on.