Local talent will be featured heavily this weekend in East Temple as part of an annual event put on by the Temple Black Heritage Committee.
The committee will hold its 10th annual “Negro Life & Achievers Day” event Saturday as a part of its honoring of Black History Month. This year’s theme will be to recognize “hometown talent” by inviting singers and performers from the local community to show off their talent.
As with previous years, this year’s event will be from 10 a.m. to noon at Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy, 1717 E. Ave. J.
Lovie Williams, Black Heritage Committee chairwoman, said this year’s event is mainly geared toward helping the community learn about the kinds of talent that is in East Temple. Williams said she sees this event as a way to help residents of Temple come together and learn more about each other.
“If we encourage and enlighten, we will know more about each other and then we will be more cordial toward each other.” Williams said. “I want everybody in the community to know that everybody has something to offer.”
After a welcome to the event by Meridith-Dunbar Principal Nikki Murphy, Temple Mayor Tim Davis will issue a proclamation on behalf of the city for the event.
The event will pay a special tribute to two longtime Temple natives, both of whom are centenarians. Hattie Mae Jimmerson-Allen, 106, and Lillie Mae Evans, 100, will be the two women to be honored as the “Queens” of the event.
In previous years Williams said the committee has celebrated black churches in the area that were over 100 years old and black business owners who have been in business for 10 years or more.