BELTON — Dog Ridge Water Supply Corp. on Tuesday lifted two boil water notices issued last weekend.
The notices affected the north side of the Interstate 14/State Highway 190 due to water main breaks.
“Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality and has provided (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) with testing results that indicte that the water no longer requires boiling as of 11/9/2021,” Dog Ridge said in statements.
Customers with questions can call Dog Ridge Water at 254-939-6533.
To reach TCEQ, call 512-239-4691.