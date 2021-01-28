The city of Temple is considering annexing nearly 24 acres of right of way along Old Highway 95.
The City Council kicked off that process last week when it approved a resolution accepting a voluntary annexation request from the Bell County government. The vote was 4-0, with Council member Susan Long absent.
Assistant City Attorney Christina Demirs said the Commissioners Court submitted the voluntary annexation request in August. The county currently maintains that right of way, she said.
“This portion of Old Highway 95 is approximately 3 miles and begins at Temple city limits near Barnhardt Road and continues south for approximately 3 miles,” Demirs said, adding the right of way ends about 2 miles north of Little River-Academy.
Texas law allows for cities to annex a road or right of way as long as the political subdivision that maintains it — in this case, Bell County — requests for the other entity to take over, according to the city.
“We’ve seen a couple of these like this,” Mayor Tim Davis said.
Demirs stressed the voluntary annexation only includes public property.
“It is only the existing right of way and road. There’s no private property or expansion of the right of way,” she said. “It is only the road and right of way. No property owners adjacent to it would be coming in. It is strictly the road. It is not being expanded.”
The city now has to put together a municipal services plan — a document laying out how Temple will extend infrastructure to the area and how it will maintain the stretch.
Current estimates show it would cost Temple $18,930 annually to maintain the additional stretch of road and right of way, according to a staff report. For maintenance, each lane mile of road costs $2,173 annually and each additional lane mile of right of way would cost $982.
The City Council will present the municipal services plan during two public hearings scheduled for Feb. 18 and Feb. 19. Council members are anticipated to finalize the annexation on April 1.
In recent years, the city has annexed 137 acres near Barnhardt Road and Old Highway 95 in southeast Temple.
The Council also brought in about 23.5 acres that the Temple Independent School District owns. The district plans to build a new elementary school on the site. Superintendent Bobby Ott told Temple Council members in October he anticipates the new campus to possibly open as soon as fall 2023.