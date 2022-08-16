Protests filed to the Tax Appraisal District of Bell County increased from 18,219 in 2021 to 21,487 in 2022.
Although these property owners — some of whom have spoken during the public comment periods at board meetings — have repeatedly voiced their opposition against the district’s increases on their property values, Chief Appraiser Billy White has noted how his office’s job is to mirror what is going on in the real estate market.
“The market has just been tremendous this past year, in regards to what is going on with supply,” he said last April. “That low amount of supply, and high demand, has pushed the prices up, and our job is to value them at what we think their market value is.”
Once an entity sets and approves a tax rate, that number is levied against the certified value for property tax revenue, which is the foundation of local governments’ budgets.
For example, Belton is discussing whether to lower its tax rate by about 4.50 cents per $100 of taxable value after the total taxable value of property located within the city increased from $1,542,573,832 to $1,848,103,326.
“Management recommends a tax rate of 58.50 cents from 63 cents. That’s a 4.50 cent tax rate reduction,” Belton Finance Director Mike Rodgers said during a Belton City Council meeting last week.
However, a lower rate does not necessarily translate to a smaller property tax bill.
“The average taxable value of a single-family home in the city of Belton increased from $210,594 in 2021 to $240,103 in 2022,” Rodgers said. “The city of Belton property tax paid on the average home at last year’s tax rate was $1,327. The average homeowner would pay $1,405 in city property taxes if a $0.5850 tax rate is adopted for (fiscal year 2023) — an increase of $78 for the year.”
This possibility is one of the factors that led to the one-year 17.9% increase in protests.
“But I think the (protest period) went as good as it possibly could have considering the increase in values for properties and the number of protests we had,” Billy White, the chief appraiser for Bell County, told the Telegram following a board meeting on Tuesday night. “We’re obviously short staffed just like a lot of others around here so I think we really pulled together and got it done the best we could.”
Howard “Scot” Arey, the vice chairman and secretary on the board of directors, agreed and alluded to the truth-in-taxation resources that are accessible from the home page of the Tax Appraisal District of Bell County website at bellcad.org.
“I think that the truth-in-taxation website is fantastic,” he said during the board meeting on Tuesday. “It’s a really wonderful place to see all the tax rates for your home or your property.”
Local governments will finalize their budgets and tax rates by Oct. 1 — the start of the next fiscal year.
“Residents will probably start asking questions about tax rates and how that affects their bill, which will probably be out in mid- to early October, but it just depends on when taxing entities are done setting their tax rates,” White said. “So we’ll have to wait for them all to get done before we’ll send out the bill.”
During a tour on Tuesday in Temple, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott briefly discussed how businesses like East Penn Manufacturing Co. have recently helped the state develop a large budget surplus.
“In addition to all the jobs it provides, it leads to such a powerful economy that, as we gather here today, Texas is sitting on a surplus in our budget of $27 billion,” Abbott said. “So, what are we going to do with all that money? Obviously, we will give money to our education system, our health care system and to public safety.
“I want to use a large part of that to provide the biggest property tax cut in the history of the state of Texas,” Abbott said.
Telegram staff writer Shane Monaco contributed to this report.